After announcing that the full-size Avalon would not continue past the 2022 model year, it seemed like Toyota was giving up on the large sedan market. But rumors quickly emerged that Toyota would replace the Avalon with a model called the Crown, which has never been offered in the United States. Those murmurs have grown into loud chatter as leaked design images of the Crown emerged on the internet. With this new model looking all but guaranteed, we now have the last bit of proof we need to move forward.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO