14-year-old from Buffalo arrested for grand larceny and unlawful fleeing in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested in Wheatfield for grand larceny and unlawful fleeing in the 3rd degree.

Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in Wheatfield after home cameras showed an unidentified suspect searching through unlocked cars.

While patrolling the area, Officers witnessed two vehicles crash after failing to stop at an intersection.

The drivers fled the scene but were detained by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. The driven vehicles were reportedly stolen.

An appearance ticket for Family Court was issued to the 14-year-old suspect.

Police across Erie County continue to see a rise in car theft and remind vehicle owners to lock their doors.