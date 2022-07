At Legacy Traditional Schools, the leadership team believes outstanding, supported teachers are at the heart of our students’ success. That’s why Legacy announced the approval of across-the-board teacher pay increases for the 2022-23 school year. Average pay for the more than 700 teachers across the Legacy network of 21 Arizona schools, as well as Legacy Online Academy, will increase by an average of 16%. Under the plan, approved late last week by the Legacy Board of Directors, the average Legacy teacher will earn $8,500 more in the coming school year. Overall, the pay hike will bring average compensation for Arizona Legacy teachers to just over $60,000 per year.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO