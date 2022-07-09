ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Taylorsville drivers treated to crosswalk musical

By Stephen Romney
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WT9Bq_0gaDIhK700

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Drivers in Taylorsville were treated to a unique musical performance at a residential crosswalk Saturday morning.

The cast of the Taylorsville Arts Council's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" gathered at 1485 West 4800 South. When the traffic light turned red, they took to the crosswalk to perform short renditions of songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The group took inspiration from the Crosswalk Musical segments featured on CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"We did it three years ago for Mama Mia, and it turned out great," said Taylorsville Arts Council Vice Chair Susan Holman. "We had a lot of fun, and the people all enjoyed it."

Taylorsville police officers were on standby to ensure the safety of drivers and the cast members, who would immediately clear the way before the lights turned green.

For the cast and crew, this production of "Joseph" is one they've been excited to perform, given a history of delays and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had to cancel this production twice because of COVID," said Holman. "We are so excited to final be performing 'Joseph.'"

The show runs July 11-16 at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, located at 2525 West Taylorsville Blvd.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.saltlakecountyarts.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

New build-your-own poké concept coming to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new poké concept is coming to Utah. Island Fin Poké, a fast, casual restaurant franchise specializing in Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls is set to debut at 613 East 400 South, Suite D in Salt Lake City on August 6. Island...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Family, friends gather to remember Macie Hill ahead of her funeral

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Family and friends gathered to remember an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a Fourth of July parade accident in Kaysville. Visitation for Macie Hill took place Friday evening at a Kaysville meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ahead of her funeral Saturday afternoon.
KAYSVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Taylorsville, UT
City
Joseph, UT
Taylorsville, UT
Government
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

2 juveniles shot during altercation after Clinton City Heritage Days

CLINTON, Utah — Two juveniles were shot late Saturday night in Davis County, where the Clinton City Heritage Days celebration had just finished wrapping up. Less than an hour after the city's carnival and fireworks show, shots were fired at an intersection near Civic Center Park, 2300 N. 1600 West, striking two minors.
CLINTON, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Fun food and drink events to pencil in this July

Now celebrating 29 years in business, this Italian downtown stalwart are offering their next wine dinner on July 18th. Held in the downstairs BTG Wine Bar space, sommelier Louis Koppel will host Vino del Sol – Argentinian wine specialists. Starting at 7.00 p.m. the evening will see a four...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Crosswalk#Performing#Drivers#West 4800 South#Cbs#Taylorsville Arts Council
kslnewsradio.com

Pavement buckling causes closure of roadway in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation declared a structure emergency after high temperatures caused pavement buckling in Draper. UDOT Traffic took to Twitter to report the incident. The buckling occurred at a bridge located at 11400 S 500 W in Draper, Utah. It caused the closure of...
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Locals, out-of-staters take Heber Valley Railroad for slow-paced sightseeing, nostalgia

A train track that first carried passengers and freight to and from Heber City in 1899 now offers daily rides through the scenic valley to locals and tourists alike. Some locals know the Heber Valley Railroad better by the name “Heber Creeper.” A typical weekend afternoon can bring out a couple hundred passengers seeking a gentle cruise through Wasatch County’s beloved pastures, the Provo River and the Deer Creek Reservoir.
HEBER CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
kslnewsradio.com

Auto-pedestrian accident leaves one dead

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man has died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake County. The accident happened early Monday morning southbound on Redwood Road. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the crash happened just north of Camp Williams Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Southbound lanes on Redwood going into Utah County are closed while police investigate the cause of the accident.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Crews battle two small field fires in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – Firefighters battled against two field fires, one in Centerville and the other in Bountiful Monday morning. According to South Davis Metro Fire Chief Sane Stone, the first fire was on Centerville at 100 South 850 East around 2:30 a.m. First responders extinguished it quickly as...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy