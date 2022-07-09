Taylorsville drivers treated to crosswalk musical

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Drivers in Taylorsville were treated to a unique musical performance at a residential crosswalk Saturday morning.

The cast of the Taylorsville Arts Council's production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" gathered at 1485 West 4800 South. When the traffic light turned red, they took to the crosswalk to perform short renditions of songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The group took inspiration from the Crosswalk Musical segments featured on CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"We did it three years ago for Mama Mia, and it turned out great," said Taylorsville Arts Council Vice Chair Susan Holman. "We had a lot of fun, and the people all enjoyed it."

Taylorsville police officers were on standby to ensure the safety of drivers and the cast members, who would immediately clear the way before the lights turned green.

For the cast and crew, this production of "Joseph" is one they've been excited to perform, given a history of delays and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had to cancel this production twice because of COVID," said Holman. "We are so excited to final be performing 'Joseph.'"

The show runs July 11-16 at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center, located at 2525 West Taylorsville Blvd.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at www.saltlakecountyarts.org.