Major Charlotte road closed after massive sewage spill into creek. What we know

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

A block of heavily traveled Central Avenue in Charlotte is closed after a massive amount of sewage spilled Friday into Little Sugar Creek , part of the Catawba River watershed, officials said.

An estimated 14,400 gallons spilled into the creek, Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley said in an email update Saturday to the utility’s announcement Friday that crews were responding to the spill and closing a section of Central Avenue.

“A pipe failure caused the spill, and we are in the process of replacing the pipe,“ Coley told The Charlotte Observer later Saturday.

Charlotte Water initially said a “blockage” caused the spill on the 1300 block.

“Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home,” Coley said in Friday’s announcement. “Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

By comparison, a family of four uses about 12,000 gallons of water a month for “bathing, cooking, washing, recreation and watering,” according to water industry estimates.

Significant excavation ” work is required, Charlotte Water officials said on Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lYU9Y_0gaDIXRj00
Drivers on a stretch of Central Avenue in Charlotte face overnight detours because of “significant excavation” work to replace wastewater pipes, Charlotte Water officials said on Friday, July 8, 2022. Charlotte Water

Crews began digging under the 1300 block of Central Avenue Friday night, July 8, and work is expected to continue until Friday, July 15, officials said on Twitter.

Expect delays and detours between The Plaza and Hawthorne Lane , Charlotte Area Transit System officials posted on Twitter Friday.

“CATS service will be impacted,” CATS officials said on Twitter. “Routes 9 and 17 will be impacted.”

Drivers on Central Avenue are being detoured onto Parkwood Avenue during the work, according to Charlotte Water.

Charlotte Observer

