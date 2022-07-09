ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme reacts to Baker Mayfield trade

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvQAT_0gaDI2Ph00
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Jake Delhomme knows a thing or two about quarterbacking the Carolina Panthers to success.

During his NFL career, Delhomme brought the Panthers to the pinnacle of the NFL world — Super Bowl XXXVIII. While he ran into a certain upstart quarterback named Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, his time in Carolina is still highly regarded.

Over recent seasons, the Panthers haven’t been able to find their current-day Delhomme, searching far and wide for a franchise quarterback. However, the team made waves earlier this week, trading for disgruntled Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Evidently, Delhomme couldn’t be more excited to have Mayfield in Carolina, and can’t wait to see him and incumbent starting quarterback Sam Darnold compete for the starting gig.

“Let’s go,” Delhomme said, via the team website. “These two are going to get on the field and compete, and may the best man win.”

In Delhomme’s mind, bringing in Mayfield made too much sense, especially for the price of the former first overall pick.

“The biggest thing with Baker when you watch him is how accurate he is with the ball,” Delhomme said. “And when he cuts it loose, he’s got some thump on the ball.

“And to get that for what, a fifth-round pick in two years and it doesn’t cost that much money, that’s a no-brainer.”

Moreover, there’s a lot Mayfield can do to improve the Panthers, but the former Carolina great believes the competitiveness of the former Oklahoma star could be beneficial.

“I mean, Baker’s got that moxie,” Delhomme said. “I love the competitive fire he’s shown out there, and I think Carolina can benefit from that.”

As you can see, Jake Delhomme is fired up about Baker Mayfield joining the Panthers. Now, it’s up to the former Browns quarterback to rehabilitate his NFL career in Carolina.

More on Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers

After multiple drama-filled months, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news that the Cleveland Browns were trading the former Oklahoma star to the NFC franchise.

“A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero,” tweeted Rapoport. “Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen.

“After months of speculation and months of work for all parties, Baker Mayfield is now a Panther. And Jacoby Brissett is now the #Browns solution for a Deshaun Watson absence.”

Additionally, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the financials that helped make the deal work.

“The #Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space,” tweeted Garafolo. “The #Panthers will pay Mayfield ~$5 million. Mayfield agreed to trim ~$3.5 million off his base salary.”

Moreover, Mayfield won’t have to wait long for his revenge — the Browns play the Panthers in Carolina Week 1 of the NFL season. The storylines write themselves, as the motivated Mayfield will be looking to prove his former team wrong.

Comments / 14

big_daddy62
1d ago

Just remember Baker took 3.5 million dollar drop but can recoup the entire amount by making the playoffs. He has some meat in the game.

Reply(3)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Cleveland Browns Reportedly Despised Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ‘Childish and Immature’ Behavior

It’s no secret the relationship between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns has soured beyond repair. The former first-overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and the team that selected him grew apart once Cleveland opted to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. But as both sides move on following a deal that sent Mayfield to Carolina, the bittersweet ending isn’t complete.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Jets QB Zach Wilson Accused Of Sleeping With His Mom’s Best Friend, And Other Players Are Calling Him The GOAT

Zach Wilson the GOAT? Some NFL players are saying so… but not why you think. Drama stirred in Mormon country when it was recently discovered that former BYU standout and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, announced that she was dating Washington Commanders wide receiver and Wilson’s former teammate at BYU, Dax Milne.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

2 NFL Head Coaches On The Hot Seat Behind Matt Rhule

With the 2022 NFL season nearly here, there’s already a list of coaches facing pressure to perform this season. The most obvious coach needing to perform is the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, Matt Rhule. After a disastrous 2021 season that saw the team implode, Rhule found himself in...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Delhomme
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
NFL
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Network#American Football#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
brownsnation.com

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

Though none of these players are currently Cleveland Browns, Browns fans took notice of a photo posted on social media of Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. vacationing together in Puerto Rico. All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Heinz Field Renamed: NFL World Reacts

It's the end of an era in Pittsburgh. According to 93.7 "The Fan's" Andrew Fillipponi, Heinz Field is set to be renamed after 21 years. Per the popular Steelers radio host: "The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday."
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
93.7 The Fan

T.J. Watt ties the knot!

Steelers linebacker and Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been posting a lot of photos of himself with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodes lately. We now know why, it’s because Rhodes is now Watt’s wife!. Watt’s brother J.J. made the news official with a tweet on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
62K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy