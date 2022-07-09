ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Lots of excitement' because of Beamer, says Spencer Rattler

By Joe Macheca about 5 hours
Spencer Rattler plays in the Garnet and Black spring game (Photo: C.J. Driggers

Spencer Rattler has been very happy with his new head coach Shane Beamer in the 6 months he has been with Gamecock football.

Rattler has had some time to adjust to Columbia and the culture. In a Garnet Trust exclusive interview, Rattler caught up with GamecockCentral’s Kendall Smith.

Beamer is generating a lot of buy-in within the program. The culture shift is proving to be the facelift the program needed. The energy within the building seems infectious and the players are all-in.

“He makes you want to be in the building and work hard for him and that’s been great,” Rattler said. “He’s a players coach and he wants what’s best for his players and that’s great for everybody.”

When Rattler arrived in March, he noted how much input the players have and how much that means. With the player-first mindset, Beamer landed a lot of transfers from the portal like Rattler. The success has been continuing into the summer recruiting too.

The fanbase has also rallied behind the new head ball coach and the players are taking notice. Once again the Beamer buy-in factory rolls on.

“There’s a lot of excitement in Columbia because of him, because of the guys that he brought in, and the guys that he has returning, and overall as a group we’re ready to go,” Rattler said.

Rattler’s commitment to come to Columbia also set the social media world on fire back in December. He also mentioned that Beamer’s time with him at Oklahoma was a huge factor. Sooner or later, the culture will translate into on-field success.

“He was a big part of my decision, being comfortable with that and knowing him, knowing the type of guy he is,” Rattler said.

Rattler went home during the break the team had in early July but is ready to get back to Columbia and get back to work. He can see the program is starting momentum building, the only thing left to do is live up to it.

“We’re ready to get back to those successful days and I think we’re heading in the right direction we just gotta keep chipping at it, keep working,” Rattler said.

The season kicks off in less than two months, so the wait for South Carolina football fans is almost over. The team reports back for camp on August 5th.

What is Garnet Trust?

Garnet Trust is the platform for fans and businesses to connect with and support USC student-athletes through NIL. Garnet Trust is not affiliated with the University of South Carolina. Learn more about Garnet Trust at GarnetTrust.com.

