ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Kentucky football picks up commitment from Alabama offensive lineman

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Kentucky football added to its 2023 commitment class on Saturday.

Koby Keenum , a 6-foot-4, 285-pound interior offensive lineman from Florence, Alabama, committed to the Cats. Keenum plays at Mars Hill Bible School in Florence.

Rivals rates Keenum as the nation’s third-best center prospect in the class of 2023. He is rated as 24th-best prospect in Alabama by Rivals.

Keenum is rated as three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked as the 875th-best prospect in the class of 2023. He’s rated as the 77th-best offensive tackle prospect and the 33rd-best prospect in Alabama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4PK4_0gaDHmlx00
New Kentucky football offensive line coach Zach Yenser speaks to media during a press conference in Kroger Field, March 1, 2022. Marcus Dorsey/mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Keenum is Kentucky’s third offensive line commitment for 2023. He joins Austin Ramsey of Philadelphia and Malachi Wood of Madison Central in Richmond.

UK’s class is currently ranked 49th by 247Sports and 48th by Rivals.

Kentucky football picks up commitment from four-star cornerback from Alabama

Never mind the skill stars, Kentucky football’s 2022 fate will be decided up front

SEC football is less than two months away. Here’s a ranking of the league’s coaches.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez pleads guilty to DUI charge, receives penalties

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Florence, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Florence, AL
Sports
FanSided

Alabama Football: Tide will blowout, cruise by and prevail

It is almost crazy to predict an Alabama football undefeated season. Nick Saban has had just two undefeated seasons at Alabama, in 2009 and 2020 when the Tide played a shortened schedule. The last Alabama Football undefeated season before 2009 was in 1992, with Gene Stallings’ National Champions. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#Philadelphia#American Football#College Football#875th#Sec#Dui
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Why would the SEC take Clemson?

So far expansion has been entirely about growing the tv footprint and new eyeballs for advertisers. The league already has us in the SC market. Throwing geography out the window, what’s the point of adding Clemson? It doesn’t add any new TV territory like a UNC or UVA.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lexington Herald-Leader

The experts now think that No. 1 basketball recruit DJ Wagner is headed to Kentucky

For most of DJ Wagner’s high school career, the Kentucky Wildcats were viewed as the major — some said, can’t-miss — favorite to land his commitment. Wagner, long ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class, is the son of Dajuan Wagner, who was John Calipari’s original one-and-done at Memphis, and that family connection — along with the Kentucky coach’s impressive track record of developing point guards — put the Cats at the top of everyone’s prediction list when it came to the teenager’s recruitment. It certainly didn’t hurt when Wagner’s stepbrother, Kareem Watkins, joined the UK program as a walk-on two years ago.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Five-star edge rusher commits to surging Tennessee

Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — five-star edge defender Chandavian Bradley from Platte County High School in the Kansas City area.
TENNESSEE STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
392
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy