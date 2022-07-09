Kentucky football picks up commitment from Alabama offensive lineman

Kentucky football added to its 2023 commitment class on Saturday.

Koby Keenum , a 6-foot-4, 285-pound interior offensive lineman from Florence, Alabama, committed to the Cats. Keenum plays at Mars Hill Bible School in Florence.

Rivals rates Keenum as the nation’s third-best center prospect in the class of 2023. He is rated as 24th-best prospect in Alabama by Rivals.

Keenum is rated as three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked as the 875th-best prospect in the class of 2023. He’s rated as the 77th-best offensive tackle prospect and the 33rd-best prospect in Alabama.

New Kentucky football offensive line coach Zach Yenser speaks to media during a press conference in Kroger Field, March 1, 2022. Marcus Dorsey/mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Keenum is Kentucky’s third offensive line commitment for 2023. He joins Austin Ramsey of Philadelphia and Malachi Wood of Madison Central in Richmond.

UK’s class is currently ranked 49th by 247Sports and 48th by Rivals.

