Where does Dante Moore rank in terms of NIL Valuation?

By securing Dante Moore’s commitment on Friday, Oregon not only added one of the top uncommitted players in the class of 2023 but also one of the more valuable athletes in the nation.

Moore, a 5-star quarterback out of Detroit, Mich., was the top uncommitted QB in the class of 2023. According to On3, he is the No. 4 signal-caller in the nation and the No. 9 overall prospect. According to 247, he is the top-ranked quarterback to ever commit to Oregon and the fifth-ranked recruit in program history.

Because of all those factors, Duck fans are understandably ecstatic about what Moore can bring to the quarterback position for the program. But it isn’t just Moore’s on-field potential that is significant.

He is also one of the more marketable athletes in the nation.

There are very few high school or college football players who generate the type of name, image, and likeness value that Moore does.

According to ON3’s NIL Valuation — a metric that signifies an athlete’s value at a specific moment in time — Moore immediately became the most valuable player or recruit with ties to Oregon when he comitted to the Ducks on Friday.

At the moment, On3 lists his NIL Valuation at $667k. That makes him to fourth-most valuable high school football player in the nation. The only three players who are more valuable are Texas signee Arch Manning ($3.4 million), Tennessee signee Nico Iamaleava ($953k), and USC signee Malachi Nelson ($746k).

Moore is also the 30th-most valuable athlete in the nation, full-stop, according to the On3 NIL 100.

Moore’s value of $667k leaves him slightly behind Georgia safety Kelee Ringo ($668k) and slughtly ahead of Texas A&M reciever Evan Stewart ($666k).

The only current Oregon athlete who even comes close to Moore in terms of NIl value is linebacker Noah Sewell, who is 32nd on the list at $659k.

What is particulary impressive about Moore’s NIL Valuation is that he has garnered it without a massive social media following. Moore has 28k followers on Instagram, 11.8k followers on Twitter, and 5.5k followers on TikTok.

Those figures pale in comparison to an athlete like Iamaleava, who currently has 105k Instagram followers and 40k TikTok followers.

Here’s a rundown of Oregon’s top football players in terms of NIL Valuation. There are currently no Oregon men’s basketball players who would crack the top-10 of this list. On3 does not yet measure the vluation of women’s college basketball players, but Ducks’ forward Sedona Prince boasts a TikTok following of 3.1 million and likely would sit near the top of the list.