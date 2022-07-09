LOOK: Lamar Jackson sends clear message on his contract dispute

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One of the biggest storylines heading into NFL training camp is the Lamar Jackson contract situation. The Baltimore Ravens star is eligible for an extension, but still hasn’t signed one with just a few weeks to go before camp starts.

Saturday, the former Louisville star sent a crystal clear message about where things stand.

Jackson changed his Twitter cover photo and his Instagram profile avatar to a picture of a smile with four teeth engraved with “I NEED $.” He missed OTAs as he tried to work out a new deal, but things appear to be taking a new turn.

Jackson was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2018 and Baltimore recalibrated its offense to suit his running ability. He won the MVP in 2019 when he threw for 3,129 yards and 36 touchdowns in the air while also rushing for 176 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. But now, he’s trying to get paid as he enters year five — but the stalemate continues.

It’s worth noting Jackson doesn’t have an agent, meaning he’s negotiating this deal by himself. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the Ravens plan to use the franchise tag, according to NFL.com’s Anthony Holzman-Escareno.

“The Browns gave [Deshaun] Watson a fully guaranteed, five-year deal worth $46 million per season. Jackson is over a year younger and has a much higher QB win percentage (.755) than Watson (.528). He also has an MVP award in his trophy case,” Holzman-Escareno wrote. “The Ravens will apply the franchise tag on Jackson should an agreement not be reached by next offseason.”

Jackson appeared in 12 games last season and still put up good numbers, throwing for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns during that time to go with 133 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Baltimore is getting ready to start training camp July 27.