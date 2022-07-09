ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Bachelorette’ Alum Luke Pell Dishes on Amanda Mertz Proposal, Wedding Plans, More: See Her Engagement Ring

By Michelle McGahan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0eBW_0gaDFxjm00
Courtesy of Luke Pell/Instagram

It’s official! Bachelor Nation star Luke Pell and Amanda Mertz are engaged, and the ABC alum couldn’t help but spill all of the details about his romantic proposal, their wedding plans and just how many children they want in the future in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Pell popped the question to his longtime love while on a trip to Italy, the pair shared in a joint post via Instagram on Thursday, July 7.

“When in Rome…🤷🏻‍♀️ We are so thrilled to finally share the news, WE’RE ENGAGED!! 💍💍,” they captioned the sweet proposal pictures, which depicted the TV personality going down on one knee to ask the Kentucky native to marry him.

While the engagement couldn’t have been any more romantic — Pell lavished his bride-to-be with an orchestra, flowers and more — that doesn’t mean that getting to the memorable moment was such smooth sailing.

“The language barrier in Italy was more difficult than I thought it was going to be going into it,” the Bachelorette season 16 alum tells Us, explaining that his “phone died and I was talking to the florist and the musicians and the photographers and I was trying to coordinate everything that week.”

Though all of this secret coordination occurred while the couple were traveling through Italy — before they even reached their final destination in Rome — Pell and the vendors “got it pulled off at the last minute.”

The Texas native reveals that he was planning to propose to Mertz for months — as soon as they booked the trip.

“In the back of my mind, I thought that would be a great opportunity and a great place to do it,” he recalls to Us. “And so I started just putting the pieces together from there.”

As for the specifics about Mertz’s ring, Pell dishes about everything from the band to the diamond itself — though he opts to keep the carat size between him and his partner. (“Keep that for the imagination!” he jokes to Us.)

Mertz “had [an engagement ring] in mind that she loved. She wanted the traditional gold and put that in a halo setting with an emerald cut stone,” Pell explains, noting that he used a local Nashville jeweler to help him pick out the right one.

“She loves it!” he adds.

The duo are planning to move to Scottsdale, Arizona, Pell reveals to Us, explaining that they’ll finally move in together once they head out west. “We’re excited to get married and get our place together out there and move in,” he shares.

Despite a brief breakup in 2020, Pell and Mertz — who were set up by mutual friends in Nashville in 2018 — have been going strong ever since. The real estate agent pegs that to having “the same fundamental … view on life and family and relationships.” He notes that their faith also brings them close together.

While Pell and Mertz’s “initial plan” was “to do something simple and do maybe a destination [wedding], go to … Cabo [Mexico] or something to that effect,” the fact that they have large families, and many friends, made them change their minds.

“We’re leaning toward doing it on our ranch in Texas,” the ABC alum explains, opining that it would “be a cool place” to get married. The pair are “shooting for spring of ’23,” Pell notes.

When it comes to children, Pell and Mertz seem to already have their family planning all set.

“I think we want two,” he tells Us of the number of kids they hope to have — after the wedding. “I know we both want a family and we both have talked about that and agree on that. We’re excited to start planning a family and get to that point.”

Check out exclusive photos of Mertz’s engagement ring below:

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Sophia Bush Reportedly Marries Grant Hughes in Oklahoma Wedding

The One Tree Hill alum said "I do" to fiancée Grant Hughes over the weekend, PEOPLE reports. The couple reportedly tied the knot in his home state of Oklahoma, according to the City County Clerk’s Office. The county clerk told the outlet that a duplicate of the marriage...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagement Ring#Wedding Planning#Abc
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy