Leslie Frazier surprised head coaching job hasn't come since Vikings

By Jordy McElroy
 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier hasn’t had a head coaching opportunity since his run with the Minnesota Vikings.

He took over the team in an interim role in 2010 after the firing of coach Brad Childress. And then the Vikings offered him the official head coaching job the following season.

His run in Minnesota didn’t last very long with the team eventually making the decision to fire him after three seasons. Since his firing, which was well over eight years ago, Frazier has been waiting for the phone to ring with his next head coaching opportunity .

But so far, it’s been nothing but dead silence.

Even as he helped coach the playoff-contending Bills defense to being the top-ranked unit in the league, the opportunity to lead another NFL team has continued to elude him.

“I’d be lying if I told you that I felt like it would take this long to have that opportunity come along, especially after some of the success and particularly the most recent success we’ve had in Buffalo,” said Frazier, during an appearance on the AP Pro Football Podcast, via the Associated Press. “So it’s discouraging in some ways, but you just have to be able to control what you can control.”

Frazier had interviews in the offseason for coaching jobs with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. But none of them panned out with all three teams making the decision to hire first-year head coaches.

It’s easy to see where the frustrations would come in for someone as experienced as Frazier.

According to the defensive coordinator, two teams informed him they were looking for an offensive coach to help in the development of their young quarterbacks. Those teams were obviously the Dolphins and Giants considering both hired former offensive coordinators as head coaches.

“It’s unfortunate. I think it’s very narrow-minded to only see the head coach as an offensive guy because you have a young quarterback,” said Frazier. “You need the right leader in that role because you’ve got to be able to handle multiple responsibilities, not just call offensive plays. I just I think that’s a misguided approach, but I’m not the guy doing the hiring.”

Frazier will keep his focus on the present in an effort to help the Bills finally get over the hump and win a Super Bowl. At this point, winning a Lombardi Trophy might be his one and only ticket back to being an NFL head coach.

AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns released an allbatross from around their necks when they unloaded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The deal was first reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Carolina sent a conditional fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. The Panthers are responsible for just $5 million...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting what an 18-team Pac-12/Big 12 merger might look like

The ever-changing landscape of the college football world is changing more quickly than usual of late. After USC and UCLA announced last week that they would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the world of college athletics has been thrown into a tizzy, scrambling to figure out what conferences are going to look like in a matter of years, and which teams are going to be playing where. At first, it looked as if the Oregon Ducks were going to be among the teams likely to leave the Pac-12 and follow the Los Angeles schools to the Big Ten. Over the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

