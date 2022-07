PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual. The department stated that they are attempting to identify the individual regarding an incident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. on July 7 at the Kinney Drugs located in the Village of Pulaski. Police posted a picture of the individual on July 8.

