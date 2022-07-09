3 injured, 1 critically after car crashes, flips over on Queens highway

150th Street and North Conduit Avenue where accident happened Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Three people were injured, one critically, when a car flipped over on a Queens highway, authorities said.

The 22-year-old driver was in a Nissan Altima with two 31-year-old passengers, one in the front passenger seat, the other in the back passenger seat, officials said.

While near 150 Street and South Conduit Avenue on the Van Wyck Expressway around 1:45 p.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered to the right most lane and hit a guardrail on the right shoulder of the highway, according to police.

After hitting the guardrail, the car rolled over and landed on its roof. All three people inside were injured in the process.

The driver and the front seat passenger were taken to nearby hospitals in stable condition while the backseat passenger was taken to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition with a severe head and hand injury, authorities said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation is underway by the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad.