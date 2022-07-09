ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has raised $22 million over the past 2 months — outpacing GOP Gov. Brian Kemp

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Stacey Abrams addresses the Gwinnett County Democratic Party fundraiser in Norcross, Ga., on May 21, 2022. AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess
  • Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams raised $22 million for her gubernatorial campaign in May and June.
  • Abrams will run in a rematch against Brian Kemp, who raised roughly $7 million over the same period.
  • Since launching her campaign last December, Abrams has raked in over $49 million in contributions.

Comments / 60

313 BORN
2d ago

I know she was $275,000 in debt a few years back, now listed a multi millionaire.. wonder how?

Reply(7)
32
Guest
2d ago

She should NEVER be elected again…never…wake up,people….time for a good change !!!!

Reply
13
Mi Har
2d ago

They better keep a lock and key on that money or she going to eat it all away. Look out McDonald's her it comes

Reply
10
The Associated Press

Georgia's Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for payments

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams’ call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians,” Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. She noted that the state had just ended a fiscal year where it could run a surplus in the neighborhood of $5 billion and that another $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief that Kemp can spend without legislative approval has arrived in state bank accounts.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Stacey Abrams plan calls for rebates to Georgians

ATLANTA - Following the announcement of Georgia’s massive budgetary surplus and second round of COVID relief money, Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams introduced a new proposal to help Georgians struggling with rising costs through new tax rebates. Abrams also called on Gov. Brian Kemp to immediately investigate whether COVID relief funds can be used to send stimulus checks to Georgians struggling with inflation and urged Kemp to work with the Biden administration to do so.
Axios Atlanta

Breakdown of Georgia's state Supreme Court

Data: Bren­nan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
The Associated Press

Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race

ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30. Democratic challenger for attorney general Jen Jordan outraised Republican incumbent Chris Carr. Also, Democratic secretary of state challenger Bee Nguyen outraised Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in part because she had a runoff and Raffensperger did not. Here’s a look at fundraising for Georgia statewide races: LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
realtree.com

Georgia Congressman Introduces Bill to Eliminate Pittman-Robertson Act

If passed, a new bill introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.-9th) would eliminate federal excise taxes on firearms, hunting and fishing equipment. For those who hate to pay taxes, the bill may sound great, until you learn that the revenue generated from those taxes goes to fund conservation programs aimed at preserving wildlife as well as hunting and fishing opportunities throughout the country.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mother-in-law, Jeane Argo, dies at 92

ATLANTA - Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92. Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo....
wabe.org

Georgia Dems are pushing to make the state one of the first to vote in presidential primaries

Georgia Democrats look to make their primary for selecting a president more significant by moving it up the calendar. And then we have a look at why salt marshes on Georgia’s coast are so important to birds, critters and climate change. Plus, how the Muscogee Creek Nation is shaping development in the Okefenokee Swamp some 200 years after they were forced out of Georgia by the U.S. government.
One Green Planet

Petition: Expel Ron Johnson for Trying to Overturn the Election with Fake Trump Electors

During the January 6th committee hearing, text messages revealed that Sen. Ron Johnson tried to personally hand off a slate of alternate electors for Michigan and Wisconsin to Vice President Pence — electors who would refuse to certify President Biden’s election win. This took place just minutes before electoral votes were counted on Jan. 6, 2021. This was all in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
Washington Examiner

What makes Tim Scott tick?

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — If you had to describe the most Tim Scott thing to do when visiting his hometown here in South Carolina, the Republican senator admits it's not that complicated: Halls Chophouse on King Street on a weekend afternoon and Seacoast Church in nearby Mount Pleasant with his fellow congregants on Sunday.
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
KOMO News

LISTEN: Patty Murray re-election campaign goes negative early -- very early

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: In an unusual move, Sen. Patty Murray's reelection campaign has gone negative even before the primary. In ads running across the state, Murray attacks her likely Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley, as being too extreme and aligned with former President Donald Trump. Political strategist Ron Dotzauer joins us to explain why the Murray Campaign is running attack ads so early in the election calendar.
101.1. The Wiz

‘Pathological Liar’: Herschel Walker Trails Warnock Amid Questions Of Honesty And Mental Fitness

At this point, we may as well consider Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker to be the Black Donald Trump. Think about it: He answers political questions by babbling incoherently and never giving any kind of a real answer; he boasts about his success as a businessman while having numerous failed and/or faulty businesses on his resume; he’s not an intellectual in any way, shape or form, and that’s why he’s a favorite among the MAGA crowd; his oldest son is a loud and proud idiot, and, finally—Herschel Walker lies like lying is his love language.
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
