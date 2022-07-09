Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has raised $22 million over the past 2 months — outpacing GOP Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams’ call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians,” Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. She noted that the state had just ended a fiscal year where it could run a surplus in the neighborhood of $5 billion and that another $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief that Kemp can spend without legislative approval has arrived in state bank accounts.
ATLANTA - Following the announcement of Georgia’s massive budgetary surplus and second round of COVID relief money, Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams introduced a new proposal to help Georgians struggling with rising costs through new tax rebates. Abrams also called on Gov. Brian Kemp to immediately investigate whether COVID relief funds can be used to send stimulus checks to Georgians struggling with inflation and urged Kemp to work with the Biden administration to do so.
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios
The Honorable Michael P. Boggs will be sworn in as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia on Monday, July 18, at the state capitol. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in the house chamber and will be livestreamed on the court’s website at https://www.gasupreme.us/.
ATLANTA (AP) — Not all the political money in Georgia is flowing to the marquee governor’s showdown between incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams, or the U.S. Senate race where Republican challenger Herschel Walker is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. But some of the downballot candidates are operating on many fewer dollars, as they reported results Friday for the two months ended June 30. Democratic challenger for attorney general Jen Jordan outraised Republican incumbent Chris Carr. Also, Democratic secretary of state challenger Bee Nguyen outraised Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in part because she had a runoff and Raffensperger did not. Here’s a look at fundraising for Georgia statewide races: LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
If passed, a new bill introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.-9th) would eliminate federal excise taxes on firearms, hunting and fishing equipment. For those who hate to pay taxes, the bill may sound great, until you learn that the revenue generated from those taxes goes to fund conservation programs aimed at preserving wildlife as well as hunting and fishing opportunities throughout the country.
ATLANTA - Jeane Argo, mother-in-law of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and mother of First Lady Marty Kemp, has passed away. She was 92. Georgia's first family announced the passing through a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. "Today we, we lost a cherished member of our family, my mother-in-law Jeane Argo....
Georgia Democrats look to make their primary for selecting a president more significant by moving it up the calendar. And then we have a look at why salt marshes on Georgia’s coast are so important to birds, critters and climate change. Plus, how the Muscogee Creek Nation is shaping development in the Okefenokee Swamp some 200 years after they were forced out of Georgia by the U.S. government.
During the January 6th committee hearing, text messages revealed that Sen. Ron Johnson tried to personally hand off a slate of alternate electors for Michigan and Wisconsin to Vice President Pence — electors who would refuse to certify President Biden’s election win. This took place just minutes before electoral votes were counted on Jan. 6, 2021. This was all in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday barred the use of most ballot drop boxes. In a 4-3 vote, the court ruled that voters must either mail their ballots or return them in person. In 2020, President Biden won Wisconsin by roughly 20,000 votes out of nearly 3.3 million ballots cast.
CONCORD, N.H. – The beautiful New Hampshire weather in the late spring and early summer may not be the only reason Democratic politicians have come to visit the state in recent weeks. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois came to the Granite State a few weeks ago to headline...
CHARLESTON, South Carolina — If you had to describe the most Tim Scott thing to do when visiting his hometown here in South Carolina, the Republican senator admits it's not that complicated: Halls Chophouse on King Street on a weekend afternoon and Seacoast Church in nearby Mount Pleasant with his fellow congregants on Sunday.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
25 Republican members of the Ohio state senate were reportedly mailed feces on Thursday. The US Postal Inspector launched an investigation and considered the incident a federal crime. Some GOP lawmakers claimed this was caused by Ohio's strict ban going into effect. Several packages containing feces were reportedly sent to...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia National Organization for Women held an abortion rally outside of Liberty Plaza on Saturday to continue voicing their frustrations about the outcomes of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of protestors gathered, saying women not being able to have access to...
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: In an unusual move, Sen. Patty Murray's reelection campaign has gone negative even before the primary. In ads running across the state, Murray attacks her likely Republican opponent, Tiffany Smiley, as being too extreme and aligned with former President Donald Trump. Political strategist Ron Dotzauer joins us to explain why the Murray Campaign is running attack ads so early in the election calendar.
ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor reacted to what law enforcement are calling an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, which Taylor promised to "rid" the state of during her campaign. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an explosion damaged a controversial Georgia landmark on Wednesday. The...
At this point, we may as well consider Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker to be the Black Donald Trump. Think about it: He answers political questions by babbling incoherently and never giving any kind of a real answer; he boasts about his success as a businessman while having numerous failed and/or faulty businesses on his resume; he’s not an intellectual in any way, shape or form, and that’s why he’s a favorite among the MAGA crowd; his oldest son is a loud and proud idiot, and, finally—Herschel Walker lies like lying is his love language.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
Comments / 60