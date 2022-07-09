ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Tannock Blair, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

DETROIT ( WRIC ) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

Over 300 Virginia state employees resign in wake of Gov. Youngkin’s telework policy

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

