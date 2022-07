Thor: Love and Thunder has just hit theaters all over the world and it looks to be another winner for Marvel. Even though its runtime is the shortest ever in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s still a fun adventure that promises something exciting for old and new fans alike. And just like any other entry in the franchise, Thor’s fourth installment has a couple of bonus scenes appearing at the end. We take a deep dive down below at what happened after the credits and what they mean for Thor.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO