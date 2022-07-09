COLD CASE: Who killed Jose Gomez & Jose Robles?

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 11 years since two men were killed in a large fight that occurred in 2011. Police are still investigating their deaths.

Shortly before 2 a.m., CSPD officers were called to a disturbance near the corner of Tia Juana St. and East Dale St.

Police reports state that a large fight had broken out among several people. During this incident, multiple individuals were injured including 30-year-old Jose Gomez and 35-year-old Jose Robles.

Many individuals were taken to a hospital by friends, according to police. Gomez and Robles died of their injuries at the hospital.

Although many individuals were interviewed and various items of evidence were collected, no arrests have been made in this investigation.

This investigation remains open. If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.