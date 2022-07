AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) -As most parts of Texas see record-setting temperatures amid a heatwave, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve power. ERCOT is asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m. ERCOT also issued a Watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m. At this time, no system-wide outages are expected.

