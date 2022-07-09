ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

American Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Grand Rapids

Cover picture for the articleAn American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids, officials said. Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago bound...

1077 WRKR

The Lodge In South Haven Stops Reservations Because of Rude Customers

The Lodge has really transformed from what it once was since opening during the pandemic, but many locals say this is the go-to spot in town. Over the course of the past two months, however, there has apparently been some rudeness towards the staff which has resulted in The Lodge in South Haven taking a stand for their employees. They recently voiced their unhappiness in an announcement stating that in the future they'll be ending their reservation services:
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

One person trapped after crash in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was pinned in their vehicle and another person was sent to the hospital following a crash in Ottawa County on Saturday. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to U.S. Highway 31 at Port Sheldon Road on reports of a two-car crash. Officer motorcycle...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
point2homes.com

2756 Lincoln Road, Allegan, Allegan County, MI, 49010

5 acre home in Hamilton Schools 3 bedroom tri-level on 5 acres of woods looking to open field, and privacy. Enjoy those warm summer nights in your screened-in porch overlooking the spacious backyard complete with 2-story hip roof 18x24 barn with cement floor, electric and water. Updated kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances open to 2 separate dining areas. Enjoy views of your backyard from the window seat in the dining room bow window. Extra large living room is perfect for gatherings. All 3 bedrooms and the full bath are on the upper level. Walkout lower level is ready for you to finish it. Another full bath/laundry can be found on this level. It just needs the walls, ceiling and flooring installed. Fixtures are already there. Exclude tv in living room.
MLive

Teenager ejected from truck in Kent County rollover crash

KENT COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old was ejected from a truck during a crash Saturday night. A 16-year-old Alto driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue and Foreman Street in Lowell Township around 11:29 p.m., July 9, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Teen hospitalized after crash at intersection near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager was hospitalized after a crash near Lowell just before midnight Saturday. The crash happened at 11:29 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alden Nash and Foreman Street. The investigation showed that a 16-year-old from Alto was driving a truck westbound on Foreman when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and the vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Belmont southbound on Alden Nash.
LOWELL, MI
