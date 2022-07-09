Video: Watch NWA USA (7/9/22) – S3E4

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count podcast, former AEW standout Marko Stunt described a plan he and Paul Wight had considered. “Me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle … I am getting beat week after week and bullied, and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week, and finally, he gets tired of it and he throws his mic down, and he comes down to the ring and like, saves me. And this was him pitching it to me, actually. He’s like, ‘Yeah, and then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s like, ‘This is my best friend!’ and he started singing.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO