WWE

Video: Watch NWA USA (7/9/22) – S3E4

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNWA presented a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA...

www.pwmania.com

ClutchPoints

The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history during live show

To quote Cody Rhodes’ entrance music: “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” The WWE (and the pro wrestling scene in general) is filled to the brim with families built by wrestling. From the Ortons to the Rhodes to the McMahons and the Flairs, there have been many families that rose to prominence in the […] The post The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history during live show appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Cuts Promo at WWE NXT Live Event

At the WWE NXT live event on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, now going by the name Ava Raine, made another NXT appearance. This time, she cut a promo. In the promo, Johnson referred to herself as “The Final Girl,” a nickname she also uses...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Nia Jax Shows Off Her New Look With Pink Hair

Nia Jax, real name Lina Fanene, was billed as “The Irresistible Force” in WWE throughout her time on the NXT and main roster. She has moved her attention to modeling since leaving WWE, where she appears to be succeeding. The former WWE star recently debuted her new look...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Shares Message That Gets Wrestling Fans Speculating

Sasha Banks and Naomi have reportedly been removed from the WWE internal roster, as PWMania.com previously mentioned, albeit there is no official confirmation of their departure from the company. Naomi posted a message on her Instagram story on Saturday. “The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of...
WWE
Jax Dane
Nick Aldis
Anthony Andrews
PWMania

Rhea Ripley Now Wearing a Heart Monitor (Photo)

WWE star Rhea Ripley revealed on social media that she is wearing a heart monitor. The device is often worn to monitor any prospective heart abnormalities. Ripley had fun with the post, which featured a photo of her wearing the heart monitor and the comment “I’m Iron Man,” obviously alluding to his Arc Reactor.
WWE
PWMania

What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown Went Off-Air

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li in a singles dark match before Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Rodriguez and Li were not used by WWE this week on SmackDown TV. RAW Superstars competed in the post-SmackDown dark main event from Fort Worth as Theory...
FORT WORTH, TX
PWMania

The Undertaker Addresses Not Mentioning Mick Foley During HOF Speech, Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke with Bleacher Report for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Taker revisited his Hall of Fame speech from earlier this year and more. Here are the highlights:. His “never say never” line during his HOF speech was a...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (7/11/22), Brock Lesnar’s Return

On tonight’s live broadcast of RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, the Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue. Although Brock Lesnar has been confirmed by WWE for tonight’s RAW, it is still unknown what he will be doing. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is not currently planned for the show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Larry Zbyszko Recalls Persuading Bruno Sammartino to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Larry Zbyszko was the guest on the most recent Captain’s Corner virtual signing, where he answered a variety of questions from fans. Zbyszko recalls persuading the late Bruno Sammartino to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Considering that Sammartino had been criticizing Vince McMahon and the WWE for years, Zbyszko acted as the middleman to arrange those conversations.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Comes Out of Retirement to Compete for His ROW Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who is 57 years old, came out of retirement on Saturday night to compete for his Reality of Wrestling promotion. In order to take on Team Sharmell’s Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Allory, Edge Stone, and Ryan Davidson, Booker T teamed up with Mysterious Q, Bryan Keith, Blake Cortez, and Gaspar Hernadez. The ring attire worn by Booker T was a throwback from his reign as WCW television champion.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reacts to the Vince McMahon Hush Money Allegations

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with the True Geordie podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho was asked if he was surprised to hear about the Vince McMahon hush money allegations. Although the interview was released on July 10, it appears that it...
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reveals Why Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Stop Doing Certain Segments

Kurt Angle joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to talk about a variety of topics. Angle gave the following reason why Vince McMahon stopped him from doing comedy segments on WWE television:. “I loved the comedy. I would have kept doing it if Vince McMahon didn’t stop...
WWE
PWMania

Paul Wight Spoke With a Former AEW Star About Forming a “Best Buddy Duo”

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count podcast, former AEW standout Marko Stunt described a plan he and Paul Wight had considered. “Me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle … I am getting beat week after week and bullied, and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week, and finally, he gets tired of it and he throws his mic down, and he comes down to the ring and like, saves me. And this was him pitching it to me, actually. He’s like, ‘Yeah, and then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s like, ‘This is my best friend!’ and he started singing.”
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card, Special Referee for Title Match to Be Revealed

A Special Referee will be revealed by WWE soon for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match at SummerSlam. PWMania.com already mentioned how The Street Profits would face the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Money In the Bank rematch at SummerSlam. Due to the way Montez Ford had his shoulder up when Jimmy Uso pinned him to win at Money In the Bank last weekend, The Profits were given the opportunity to compete again.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to His WWE SmackDown Appearance

Roman Reigns has spoken out on his return to WWE programming for the first time in three weeks. The Bloodline and Paul Heyman joined “The Head of the Table” to the ring on Friday’s SmackDown episode. Before allowing Paul Heyman to hype him, he asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.
WWE
PWMania

New Vince McMahon Allegations To Be Revealed?

Wall Street Journal reporters Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann discussed their reports on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Talent Relations chief John Laurinaitis on Busted Open Radio. They also hinted that there may be more allegations to come. When they first learned of the Board of Directors’ special...
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s live RAW broadcast from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, WWE has announced several happenings. On Monday night, Brock Lesnar will return to the red brand. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not expected to attend, at least as of this writing. Lesnar’s plans for RAW are still unknown.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Chris Jericho Speaks Out on Backstage Incident With Brock Lesnar in 2016

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently spoke with the True Geordie podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho commented on a backstage incident with Brock Lesnar after Lesnar competed against Randy Orton at the 2016 Summerslam PPV event. “He was doing a match with Randy...
WWE
ComicBook

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins Both Address The Street Profits' Possible Split in Separate Interviews

WWE has been hinting at a Street Profits breakup via its commentary team recently, possibly leading to both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins competing as singles wrestlers in the near future. Both men recently commented on the rumors and speculation, with Ford talking with Wrestling Inc. ahead of Money in the Bank while Angelo Dawkins sat down with Corey Graves on the latest After the Bell Podcast.
WWE

