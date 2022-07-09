ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England v India: England collapse as India secures T20 series

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch England get bowled out for 121 in the...

BBC

South Africa 12-13 Wales: Late drama as tourists make history

Wales made history by beating the Springboks in South Africa for the first time with a dramatic win in Bloemfontein. Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe kicked a brilliant 79th-minute touchline conversion after Josh Adams scored the game's only try. South Africa, with 14 changes, had appeared to be coasting to victory...
WORLD
The Independent

Sam Underhill ruled out of Sydney showdown with Australia due to concussion

England must enter their series decider against Australia without both of their ‘Kamikaze Kids’ after Sam Underhill was ruled out of the third Test because of concussion.Underhill was replaced during the second-half of the 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium having suffered a head injury while tackling wing Marika Koroibete and he has now been stood down for Saturday’s clash in Sydney.It comes in the wake of Tom Curry returning home last week after being concussed in the first Test and England have only escaped a full-blown injury crisis at flanker by the news that Jack Willis has been cleared to train.Squad update from Australia 🇦🇺We wish @maroitoje and Sam Underhill a speedy recovery 💪 pic.twitter.com/BDacrT6bwJ— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 11, 2022
RUGBY
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton travels through East of England

The Queen's Baton Relay has continued its journey through the East of England ahead of the Commonwealth Games. The baton set off at 08:00 BST from King's Lynn in Norfolk, before heading to Great Yarmouth on the coast. It will then make its way to Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk...
SPORTS
BBC

RAF fighter jets deploy to Sweden and Finland training exercises

Six Royal Air Force fighter jets have flown to Finland and Sweden for joint training exercises, the MoD has said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the deployment, which came at the request of both nations, underlined the UK's commitment to strengthening collective defence capabilities. The exercise also follows the countries'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Police arrest organisers of 'fake' cricket match

Police in the western Indian state of Gujarat have arrested four men for staging a fake cricket tournament and taking bets from Russian punters. The tournament was modelled on the lines of the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament. The illegal tournament - streamed on a YouTube channel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
India
Sports
BBC

The red diesel headache for pleasure boat operators

The boating community on Lough Erne says it is experiencing a quieter summer on the water, mostly due to soaring fuel costs. One hire operator says his business is down by as much as two-thirds. Another said Northern Ireland's hire businesses are at a "disadvantage" since they can no longer...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Archie Battersbee has no prospect of recovery, court told

Doctors treating a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute say he is "unresponsive" and will not recover, a court has heard. Last month, a High Court judge ruled that Archie Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, was "brain-stem dead" and treatment could stop but his parents won an appeal for a new hearing.
U.K.
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
BBC

South Africa v Wales: George North says pain worth it for Cape Town decider

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Wales centre George North says...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales star George North relishing the experience of Test decider in Cape Town

Wales star George North is relishing “the brilliant experience” of a Test series decider against world champions South Africa in Cape Town.North and company have given themselves a chance of winning the three-match series after levelling matters with a 13-12 second Test victory.The Bloemfontein success was Wales’ first win against the Springboks in South Africa, arriving at their 12th attempt.✈️Bloemfontein➡️Cape Town#welshrugby #walesinsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/9ivvmAOdvR— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 10, 2022And it has set up a blistering tour finale, with Wales targeting a feat that appeared pure fantasy just over three months ago when they were beaten at home by...
WORLD
BBC

South Africa 12-13 Wales: Wayne Pivac insists job not done for tourists

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Head coach Wayne Pivac insists...
WORLD
BBC

India: How a fake 'IPL' cricket league ran for Russian punters

A desultory cricket match is being played on what looks like a barren patch of land. The video is soundless - a blue strap at the bottom of the screen tells you the scores of the batting team, the two batters, the projected score and the bowling records. It says that Chennai Fighters are chasing a score of 151 set by the Gandhinagar Challengers.
SPORTS

