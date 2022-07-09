England v India: England collapse as India secures T20 series

Wales star George North is relishing “the brilliant experience” of a Test series decider against world champions South Africa in Cape Town.North and company have given themselves a chance of winning the three-match series after levelling matters with a 13-12 second Test victory.The Bloemfontein success was Wales’ first win against the Springboks in South Africa, arriving at their 12th attempt.✈️Bloemfontein➡️Cape Town#welshrugby #walesinsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/9ivvmAOdvR— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 10, 2022And it has set up a blistering tour finale, with Wales targeting a feat that appeared pure fantasy just over three months ago when they were beaten at home by...
Comments / 0