Euro 2022: Portugal comeback seals draw with Switzerland - highlights

Free-scoring Belgium and miserly France join the Euro 2022 party on Sunday as Group D finally gets under way.The Belgians launch their campaign against Iceland at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, while the French go head-to-head with Italy at Rotherham’s New York Stadium.Here, the PA news agency takes a look of what lies ahead on day five of the finals.Going for goalsT-1. Final press talk. Tomorrow we let the feet talk. 🎙🇧🇪 #FLAMETIME pic.twitter.com/KMSPbEOTcr— Belgian Red Flames (@BelRedFlames) July 9, 2022Belgium’s 15 matches during the 2021-22 campaign yielded no fewer than 63 goals, and a continuation of that form would...
