Euro 2022: Portugal comeback seals draw with Switzerland - highlights

England face Norway tonight in what is set to be the toughest test of the Lionesses so far at Euro 2022 and determine who goes through as winners of Group A.Sarina Wiegman’s side made a winning start to their home tournament, beating Austria 1-0 in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.LIVE! Follow coverage of England’s game against Norway with our blogBeth Mead scored the only goal of the game and England will need to improve if they are to defeat Norway, who began with a 4-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland.Norway feature a team...

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO