ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzsTo_0gaDAGOw00

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley.

Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday.

Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter account: “We are disappointed.

“Certainly not the result we wanted, nor the level of performance we wanted.

“The boys were a bit heavy (legged), I take full responsibility on that.

“We have worked them very hard and ultimately we want to have them ready to go for the season.

“We have to navigate these cup games, they are tricky.

“Arbroath are an organised side, they have got a bit of momentum because they have kept relatively the same squad, but that’s no excuse.

“We expected a better performance and certainly a better result.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Robinson
newschain

Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19. Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
newschain

Russia-born Elena Rybakina keeps calm amid Wimbledon storm to lift title

Russia-born Elena Rybakina became Kazakhstan’s maiden grand slam champion after defeating Ons Jabeur to claim the Wimbledon title. In the first women’s singles final at the All England Club between two new slam finalists for 60 years, the 23-year-old came from a set down to claim a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Sports#Arbroath
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

Parents of brain-damaged 12-year-old boy set for latest stage of legal battle

The parents of a 12-year-old boy who suffered brain damage three months ago are preparing for the latest stage of a life-support treatment battle. Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee are hoping a High Court judge will rule that doctors should keep providing treatment to their son Archie Battersbee, after reviewing evidence.
HEALTH
newschain

Twitter users to ‘benefit’ from Elon Musk pulling out of deal to buy company

Twitter users will “benefit” from Elon Musk’s move to pull out of the deal to buy the company, some experts say. The Tesla and SpaceX boss’s 44 billion dollar (£36.5 billion) bid to buy the social media platform appeared to be on the verge of collapse on Friday, after he sent a letter saying he is terminating the acquisition.
BUSINESS
newschain

First James Webb Space Telescope image shows universe in spectacular detail

The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
newschain

Sri Lanka’s President ‘agrees to resign’ amid protests

The speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament has said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement that he informed Mr Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of parliamentary party leaders requesting his resignation, and the President had agreed.
WORLD
newschain

Xander Schauffele survives ‘stressful day’ to land Scottish Open title

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele survived a rollercoaster final round to secure his third win in succession in the £6.7million Genesis Scottish Open. Schauffele, who came into the week on the back of victories in the Travelers Championship and JP McManus Pro-Am, took a two-shot lead into the final round and birdied the first two holes to immediately double his advantage.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy