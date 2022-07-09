ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Connor Noone and Jacie Goodman earn full rides to college for caddying talents and giving back in Gardens

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07deR6_0gaDA30k00

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Caddies Connor Noone and Jacie Goodman of Palm Beach Gardens High are off to college in the fall, but they won't be taking along the financial burden of academia.

Chosen based on a "strong caddie record, excellent academics, financial need and outstanding character," Noone and Goodman join 315 others across the nation in the 2022 class of Evans Scholars.

“These young students have shown excellence in the classroom, in their communities and on the golf course,” said Western Golf Association (WGA) President and CEO John Kaczkowski. “We are proud to welcome them to the Evans Scholars family.”

More Junior Golf:Hobe Sound's Andie Smith bounces back, on cusp of U.S. Women's Amateur

After months of making sure "everything was perfect," collecting recommendations, writing essays and surviving a final round of interviews, Noone and Goodman got the news they would receive more than $120,000 over the next four years of their college experience — a full ride, tuition and housing assistance included.

Scattered from Colorado to Illinois, Notre Dame to Ohio State, and more, more than 1,070 caddies are enrolled at the 21 partner universities of the scholarship's sponsors, the WGA and the Evans Scholars Foundation.

None of those schools is in Florida, making Goodman and Noone receiving the scholarship all the more rare.

Noone will attend Penn State to study professional golf management based on the program's good reviews from other caddies who "loved it" and the "great atmosphere" in University Park.

Although she originally planned on being at the University of Maryland, Goodman learned in April that there were enough scholarship spots left for her to attend the University of Michigan.

"Yes, Florida has fantastic schools, but I mean, University of Michigan, there's something about it," Goodman said, noting that the public university is ranked among the top three in the country.

Goodman still hasn't set foot in Ann Arbor, having taken a "virtual tour," but the political science major-to-be is excited to move in mid-August and join the girls she's been chatting with over the summer in the campus' Evans Scholars community.

With Penn State's yearly out-of-state tuition reaching an estimated $53,856 and $69,326 for Michigan, Noone and Goodman agreed they would've been afforded "zero chance" of attending an out-of-state school.

"There's no way. I would've had to have gone to a Florida school with Bright Futures — and that still doesn't cover housing," Goodman said.

“Jacie and Connor epitomize what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Joe Desch, nodding to founder and famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

“Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams,” Desch said.

The pair's journey started long before their final year of high school.

Both got their first fairway experiences at a young age, Noone starting play at 7 and Goodman at 10. In playing golf and working with The First Tee of the Palm Beaches, the two learned of the Evans Scholars Foundation, which receives all proceeds from the PGA Tour's BMW Championship and is known as one of the sport's "favorite charities."

As Noone's freshman year approached, he interviewed and got a "wonderful opportunity" to caddy at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach.

The following year, Old Marsh Golf Club asked Goodman to interview and the rest was history — including the history Goodman made as the Palm Beach Gardens club's first Evans Scholar and Florida's first female recipient of the honor.

When they weren't caddying for course members and guests, the two could be found volunteering at First Tee's yearly youth summer camps or Honda Classic charity events.

Goodman also spent time working with pro golfer Ernie Els' nonprofit, Els for Autism, and coaching the after-school golf program at Jupiter's Els Center of Excellence, which serves more than 130 students from ages 3 to 14 who have been diagnosed with autism.

Per conditions of the scholarship, Noone and Goodman won't forget their roots and can still be found in Palm Beach County from time to time, giving back at their respective clubs while they're home on break from college.

Working toward the scholarship provided the Gator duo some of their greenest days, Goodman's including out-caddying all of the boys in a local men's member-guest tournament a couple of years back, and Noone carrying Sepp Straka's bag the day after he won this year's Honda Classic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratontribune.com

Delray Beach Welcomes Usta Boys’ 18 & 16 National Clay Court Championship

Over 450 Players will compete for coveted USTA Gold Ball. Delray Beach, FL – The USTA Junior Boys National Clay Court Championships have served as a steppingstone to college scholarships and professional success for a lengthy and impressive list of American players over the past 54 years, including one of the all-time greatest in Hall of Famer John McEnroe, who claimed the Boys 18s title in 1976, a year after winning the 16s title.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $10,900,000 Spectacularly Custom Crafted Contemporary Waterfront Home in Boca Raton Florida exudes Quality and Refinement

The Home in Boca Raton, a spectacularly custom crafted contemporary waterfront estate boasting exceptional indoor-outdoor living is now available for sale. This home located at 550 Golden Harbour Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lara Goodwin (Phone: 216-577-5575) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Nine sharks harvested in shark tournament, more than 300 released

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Despite a petition drive to get it canceled, a controversial shark hunt went on as planned over the weekend. Organizers of the Patrick Price Memorial Bull Shark Tournament tell CBS12 News participants captured 321 sharks during the tournament. Only nine sharks were harvested and...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Juno Beach, FL
State
Michigan State
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Education
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Local
Florida Education
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
University Park, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

$36 million athletic training complex at Wellington Community Park wins village's initial approval

WELLINGTON — The village has tentatively approved a deal with a private company, led by two professional athletes who grew up nearby, to build a $36 million athletic training facility at Wellington Community Park. If the village council approves the plan in October, Wellington will fund $33 million of the project through bonds to bring the first multipurpose athletic...
WELLINGTON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Join the City of Port St. Lucie on July 14 for PSL’s Gold Star Family Home Dedication Ceremony

What: The City of Port St. Lucie cordially invites stakeholders, area veterans, project donors, media outlets and municipal partners to celebrate the final construction phase of PSL’s Gold Star Family Home. In a special ceremony, Gene and Kathi Sandburg, parents of fallen Petty Officer Brendon Sandburg, will be presented with the keys to their custom-built home.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BoardingArea

Florida’s Brightline Train Swaps Disney For Universal

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Els
cw34.com

Florida man gored in Running of the Bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain (CBS12) — A 25-year-old man from Sunrise was gored on Monday after participating in the San Fermin 'Running of the Bulls' Festival. Two others were also impaled by a bull. One of the runners was immediately taken to the hospital—while the other two were brought to the University Hospital of Navarra after receiving aid at a nursing point, local media said.
SUNRISE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Place of Hope Receives Multi-Million Dollar Donation

Stuart, FL — Place of Hope, a nonprofit based in Boca Raton, received a $5.5 million donation from local families to help renovate their new campus in Stuart. This year the organzation expanded to Stuart, Fla. taking over an 11 acre campus from the Samaritan Center for Boys. The...
STUART, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Insects ‘on chocolate sauce & M&M’s’: PDQ, Flanigan’s, Burger King all ordered shut for flies & roaches

Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also plagued two other major chains: Flanigan’s Seafood Bar in Lake Worth and a Burger ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Florida#Golf Clubs#Seminole Golf Club#University Of Michigan#Western Golf Association#U S Women S Amateur#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Wga
Talk Media

SPOTLIGHT: Osteria Mazzi Brings a Pizza of Italy to Coral Springs

A new Italian restaurant opens its doors to Coral Springs, offering Naples-style wood-fired pizza, pasta, and more. Osteria Mazzi is named after Florence-born Stefano Mazzi, whose passion for cooking took him to California 20 years ago, where he started his first restaurant. After ten years, he moved to Aventura and founded Mazzi Cucina, Cacio e Peppe, and My Way Italian Steakhouse in North Miami Beach.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Chick-fil-A, Wawa and more on tap for massive Lantana construction site

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1233 W. Lantana Road in ...
LANTANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
cbs12.com

Club Med Sandpiper Bay closing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Sandpiper Bay resort is closing its doors after more than 30 years. According to a letter sent out by Club Med, the company will be shutting down operations of the resort located at S.E. Morningside Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The closure...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Gardens woman tells of her abortion experience as Democrats vow to protect rights

WEST PALM BEACH — When Penny Causey was 16, she learned she was pregnant. Her parents, she said, gave her several choices. Ultimately, she decided to have an abortion. It was 1976, three years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that the U.S. Constitution protects women’s choice to get the procedure. Causey was not ready for kids, she said. She wanted to go to college.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Burger Battle Returns! Saturday, July 16, 2022

“A Grilling Affair” at Sanborn Square Park this Saturday!. Summer is here, the crowds are shorter and the days are hotter. And the grills are firin’ up again, as the area’s top chefs strut their stuff for your food-loving delight at the 9th Annual Boca Burger Battle. After taking a hiatus due to the shutdown, the fan favorite affair is back – and it happens THIS SATURDAY, July 16 at Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca Raton. Don’t miss this Burgerlicious experience to taste the best burgers and other grilled sensations, as top chefs from Boca and beyond vie for the coveted Golden Burger Trophy. A panel of hungry Grill Master Judges will select their pick for “Best Grill Master,” and all festival goers (like you!) get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” And the best part, it all goes to benefit the Children’s Giving Foundation.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy