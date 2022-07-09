ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it's special for Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles to be teammates in WNBA All-Star Game

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
The WNBA All-Star weekend in Chicago features the best of the best, and one team is stacked with SEC legends.

Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson, who won the 2017 national title with South Carolina, is joined by co-captain Sylvia Fowles, who led LSU to four straight Final Four appearances. In the All-Star draft, Wilson was quick to pick Tennessee great and two-time NCAA champion Candace Parker first.

Wilson said she was excited to play with Parker, and she picked her first because Parker was an inspiration for her growing up.

"Being able to say that I'm Candace Parker's teammate this weekend is pretty dope," Wilson said. "She was someone that looked like me, that I could see, and it's super dope. That's why I took her No. 1, because I was like, 'When am I going to have another opportunity to play with Candace Parker?'"

With Wilson and Fowles' size as starters, Wilson said she's putting Parker at the 3 in the All-Star game Sunday (1 p.m. ET, ABC).

"We're gonna be nice," Wilson said.

Parker joked with Fowles in the All-Star press conference that she had yet to receive a gift for her son who was born in February, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker.

"She knitted Napheesa (Collier's) baby, what was it? What did you knit?" Parker asked Fowles.

"I don't know," Fowles said, laughing.

"Oh, you know," Parker responded. "I had a son like, five months ago, and he's really cold and he needs something. So, I'm just saying, I'm just putting that out there."

Parker and Fowles are WNBA legends, who went from making All-Rookie team together in 2008 (with Parker winning Rookie of the Year) to both winning finals and league MVP honors in their careers. Parker is making her seventh All-Star appearance, while Fowles is making her eighth, and the pair's list of accolades goes on.

Their careers have always intertwined, always competing against each other. Thanks to a trade between captains Wilson and Breanna Stewart, they both landed on Team Wilson for Fowles' last All-Star game.

Fowles, who was drafted No. 2 behind Parker, announced her retirement ahead of the 2022 season. The two SEC legends played against each other since their AAU days, as Parker detailed in a recent Twitter spaces interview with HighlightHER.

Parker met Fowles when she was 14 at a tournament, and said she thought Fowles was 17 years old because of her size. They ended up a few years later as SEC rivals, each winning SEC Player of the Year honors.

"Every time I've played against Sylvia, it has been a battle and it has one that has made me better as an individual as a person," Parker said. "We were one and two in the draft and I don't know if there's a one and two that's been closer. Each of us have two championships, we're pretty much tied in points ... She's gonna be in the hall of fame one day and it has been an honor to play against her."

