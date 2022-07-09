Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Big Wave Guardians’ premiere July 14

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona one-day-only premiere of “Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea” on Thursday, July 14 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Big Wave Guardians” highlights dramatic stories of Hawaii’s big wave guardians — some of the world’s best athletes, first responders and surfers, who risk their lives in the world’s most dangerous waves while deploying innovative water safety techniques previously unimagined.

Hawaii’s North Shore is the world’s most dangerous 7-mile stretch of beach. Massive swells, life-and-death rescues, and “the best job in the world” — yet often the most hazardous one — is the compelling drama of Hawaii’s big wave guardians.

As surfers push the limits and crowds increase, a small group of heroes have reinvented water safety on a parallel track to the rising dangers. Addicting thrills versus inherent peril — they are caught up in both. Surfing’s elite watermen risk their lives to save their friends while challenging a realm beyond.

“Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

