In the beginning, there were the Decatur Staleys. Two years and two winning seasons later, they came to be known as the Chicago Bears. Since then, they’ve laid claim to one fact: they have won more games than any other NFL franchise. This has persisted to this day, but the prominence of a particular division rival threatens to unseat them. In 2022, the Green Bay Packers could very well become the winningest franchise in the NFL.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO