'It's Been Really Promising' - Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay On Erik Ten Hag And Pre-Season Training

United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay has spoken on pre season training and new boss Erik Ten Hag, calling it: "Really promising."

The 25 year old was part of a Red Devils squad that endured an extremely disappointing season in 21/22, and with the arrival of a new manager is looking for a fresh start from this summer.

He told United Daily via Sport Bible "It's such a difficult season to swallow, but as I say, now is the time to really be optimistic and we're really looking forward to what's to come. The way that the coaches have presented their ideas to all of the players and staff has been really promising, for sure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otlI0_0gaD6iSB00
IMAGO / PA Images

"We only had two and a half weeks off so you can't go blowing the gasket too quick. You need to make sure you've had enough rest and make sure you got enough time in the legs to properly recover, but obviously there's a chance to make your body stronger."

The Scotsman played 37 games in all competitions in the last campaign, scoring two goals and making one assist from midfield.

"I feel good, I feel refreshed, I feel fit and getting over the time difference here, we're looking forward to a good week in terms of the games that we've got coming up and the training as well."

He finished: "I think all of the players are more than locked in to do their jobs for the new coach, for sure."

