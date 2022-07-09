Crews respond to Jennifer Drive fire in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crews responded to a structure fire on Jennifer Drive in Warren County on Friday, July 8.

Warren County fire officials said the fire happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Jennifer Drive. When crews arrived, they said about 80% of the structure was on fire. It reportedly took crews about two hours to extinguish the flames.

(Courtesy: Warren County Fire Services).

Fire officials said no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

