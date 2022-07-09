ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to Jennifer Drive fire in Warren County

By Rachel Hernandez, Jailen Leavell
 2 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crews responded to a structure fire on Jennifer Drive in Warren County on Friday, July 8.

Bond set for Vicksburg couple charged with child abuse

Warren County fire officials said the fire happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 100 block of Jennifer Drive. When crews arrived, they said about 80% of the structure was on fire. It reportedly took crews about two hours to extinguish the flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXTy9_0gaD5O1y00
    (Courtesy: Warren County Fire Services).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7jHY_0gaD5O1y00
    (Courtesy: Warren County Fire Services).

Fire officials said no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

