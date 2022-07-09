EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse Drops to $14 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is coming up fast but before the big sale arrives, you can already find deals on gaming hardware and tech like this EVGA X12 gaming mouse . It has a recommended price of $49 and has been going for around $29 through a few vendors but today it’s listed at Amazon for just $14—its lowest price yet.

The mouse is wired and offers plenty of features for both gamers and casual users alike. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the offer. There are additional sales going on throughout the weekend so be sure to check our best deals on tech page for more as we continue to share the most notable discounts we find.

EVGA X12 Gaming Mouse: was $49, now $14 at Amazon

The EVGA X12 gaming mouse is a wired device that uses a USB cable to connect that’s 2 meters in length. It’s ambidextrous in design which makes it suitable for both left and right-handed users with buttons are placed in symmetrical locations. View Deal

There are 8 buttons total that can be programmed with custom macros which can be stored locally on the mouse in up to 5 individual profiles. It uses a Pixart 3389 Optical Sensor and can reach a speed as fast as 16,000 DPI. According to the official specs, the polling rate can reach up to 8,000 Hz.

Users have built-in RGB LEDs to play with that can be programmed with custom effects, as well. The mouse is powered by a 32-bit ARM processor and has an estimated life expectancy of 60 million clicks. The purchase includes a limited 1-year warranty from EVGA. Overall, this is a more than reasonable offer given the number of gaming-oriented features and low price tag.

Visit the EVGA X12 gaming mouse product page at Amazon for more information and options to check out.

