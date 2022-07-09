Boil advisory rescinded for E. McNeese St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It has been a long journey to recovery for the Calcasieu Parish School Board. “We have phone calls almost every day with FEMA, or we have phone calls about projects or with FEMA, right now were having 3 phone calls a week with FEMA and that’s been going on for a little while now just because were in such an urgency right now because we’ve exhausted all the funds we have and so we want to continue with the funding,” said CPSB Chief Financial Officer Wilfred Bourne.

