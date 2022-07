Cloud9 White are champions once again. The finals of the VALORANT Champions Tour Game Changers Series II in North America came down to an anticipated rematch between Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebellion on Saturday. Earlier this week, Shopify became the first team to beat C9 in a Game Changers tournament. Cloud9 White have always been on the throne for the women’s VALORANT scene in North America, and though Shopify Rebellion lost tonight, they came closer than any team has before of stealing C9’s crown.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO