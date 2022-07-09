Milwaukee grocery store shooting leaves two dead, one injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO