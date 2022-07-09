ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 2 days ago

www.bbc.co.uk

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday morning forecast

After a glorious weather weekend for many, the heat is about to be turned up for this upcoming week.In the meantime, tonight will be clear and comfortable. 68 will be the low in the city, while some of our suburbs will see lows drop into the 50s. Monday looks to be another spectacular day, with sun-filled skies and continued low humidity. Our high will be 85. For Monday night, the humidity will be on the rise, and a warmer night is in store, with a low of 72 under partly cloudy skies.Tuesday may be the beginning of our first official heat wave in the city, as temps soar into the 90s, and humidity becomes oppressive. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Britain could see hottest day of year ahead of scorching weekend weather - OLD

Temperatures are expected to soar this week – ahead of a further blast of hot weather over the weekend.The Met Office said highs of 33C are expected in some areas on Monday afternoon, with central, southern and eastern England all experiencing the rising temperatures during the heatwave.It could mark the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK’s record high for this year currently standing at 32.7C. It was recorded at Heathrow on June 17.The warm weather is expected continue through the week in the high 20s for most until the weekend, when the mercury may rise again...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Heatwave health threat raised as temperatures set to soar to 33C next week

An urgent health warning has been upgraded as temperatures are set to soar to 33C. The Met Office has issued a level three heat health alert from Monday to Friday next week as the UK prepares for a heatwave to hit.The alert was raised on Friday as forecasters warned of the potential health implications of the prolonged period of hot weather. The hot spell began on Friday, when parts of the UK were predicted to reach 28C by the afternoon, surpassing top European holiday destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella and Santorini.The Met Office has said it will start a...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU— Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022It...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

What was the 1976 heatwave and how long did it last?

BRITISH summers are expected to get hotter and drier, with heatwaves becoming much more common by 2050, according to the Met Office. We take a look at one particular heatwave that caused roads to melt and the government to panic over a water shortage. What was the 1976 British Isles...
ENVIRONMENT

