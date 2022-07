MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five months the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says their job is done in the investigation into an officer involved shooting that happened in Madison. They say Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne now has everything he requested in order to make the decision on whether charges will be filed against two DCI agents who shot Quadren Wilson back on Feb. 3.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO