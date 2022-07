MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a military veteran last seen Saturday. Officials said John England, 60, told friends he was feeling suicidal and had a gun with him and hasn’t been heard from since. He may be traveling in a red Chevy Malibu with a Wisconsin license plate ACL2718. He could also be traveling in a tan GMC SUV with a Wisconsin license plate PC AMY8005.

