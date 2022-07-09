ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

55-year-old Medford man arrested following domestic violence shooting

By KTVL
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedford, Ore. — A 55-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday following a shooting after a domestic dispute at a residence in Medford. On July 8th, at approximately 10:37 pm,...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged elude incident on Sunday night. A DCSO report said at 11:50 p.m. a deputy attempted to contact the 50-year old man in the 3000 block of Highway 42 near Winston. The gate was closed and locked. As the deputy headed back toward Roseburg, he observed the suspect heading westbound in a pickup in the 3800 block of the highway.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Officers seize drugs in Roseburg search warrant

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Douglas County law enforcement made an arrest last Friday after finding drugs in a search. The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team says that on July 8 at about 3 p.m., detectives searched a residence on west Fairhaven Street in Roesburg. Officials say they found amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials and other paraphernalia related to drugs. Authorities say that nearly 5 grams of suspected heroin was seized in the search.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
City
Joseph, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Missing Person, Douglas Co., July 11

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive. Hanks is described as a white female adult who is 5’02” tall, weighing 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#911#Police#Violent Crime#Mpd
KDRV

Grants Pass man arrested for luring a 15-year-old girl

Grants Pass police are reminding parents to be aware of any unusual activity happening with their children on social media. Yesterday, they arrested William Richardson after he agreed to meet a 15-year-old girl for a sexual encounter. Richardson is 45 and a resident of Grants Pass. Currently, he is residing...
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 11

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 18. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by Tracy Allen (49) of Grants Pass, left the roadway and collided with a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was totally engulfed. It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Allen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Have you seen Kendra Hanks?

ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks of Winston who has been reported missing. Hanks was last seen on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:30pm walking along Highway 42 toward Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
O'BRIEN, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 8, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on July 7, 2022 at approximately 6:12 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 18. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound purple Mazda B23 pickup, operated by...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Josephine Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Rd. O’Brien, Josephine County. s a result, 3,547 illegal marijuana plants contained in five (5) large greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures (greenhouses), unpermitted water tanks, unpermitted electrical installations, and illegal water diversion from a nearby waterway. Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Two arrested in Wolf Creek unlicensed cannabis bust

Wolf Creek — Two people were arrested Wednesday, July 6 during law enforcement raids of two unlicensed cannabis operations in Wolf Creek. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) searched the 1300 block of Frontage Road and the 80 block of Speaker Road, Wolf Creek, locating 14,000 cannabis plants and approximately 7,000 pounds of processed cannabis in one of the outbuildings.
WOLF CREEK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy