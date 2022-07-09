ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Tips sought in Carter County ‘severe vandalism’ case

By Slater Teague
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a case of “severe vandalism.”

Victim of wrong-way crash in Knoxville recalls harrowing experience

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the person or people who vandalized a house near the Broad Street extension.

    (Photo: CCSO)
    (Photo: CCSO)
    (Photo: CCSO)
    (Photo: CCSO)

Deputies responded to the home at 211 Lincoln Drive last week after receiving a report that it had been badly damaged in mid to late June. Inside, they found graffiti and extensive damage, including broken walls, cabinets, furniture, doors and windows. They also found broken household items, some of which were described as being irreplaceable family heirlooms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-543-2324.

