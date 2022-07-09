ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders are on the scene of a serious accident...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 70 and Olden. No additional information is available at this time. Anticipate traffic delays.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

PINE BEACH: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH INJURIES

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Springfield and Motor. There is a report of two injured juveniles, one complaining of a head injury. Clean up has been requested for fluids. Avoid the area, if possible, so first responders can complete their job,
PINE BEACH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Dead In Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Accidents
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of New Hampshire and Church. It is unknown if there are injuries. Please avoid the area while first responders take care of the individuals involved and clear the vehicles. Anticipate traffic delays in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

High school student killed, 3 others injured in tragic Rutherford, NJ crash

RUTHERFORD — A 17-year-old Rutherford High School student is dead and three others are in the hospital after a horrific crash on Friday. Rutherford police said that the students' two-door BMW sedan crashed into a utility pole on Marginal Road around 3 p.m. Friday, NorthJersey.com reported. The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrapment#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, July 10 in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Aberdeen, New Jersey State Police said. One person was seriously injured and the right lane was closed for investigation.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE MEDEVAC REQUESTS

WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH ROAD CLOSURE

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 70 and Cedar Bridge. We are advised there are injuries, but this information is not confirmed. The intersection is closed. Should we receive additional information we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousOCEAN COUNTY: SGT FROM OCPO SANG...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. residents killed in I-80 van crash in Pa.

The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Brooklyn Resident Seriously Burned in Fiery NJ Plane Crash [PHOTO]

A Brooklyn resident was seriously burned following a fiery plane crash in New Jersey today, police say. At approximately 3:25 p.m., Linden Emergency Dispatch was notified of a plane on fire at the Linden Municpal Airport. First responders arrived on scene and quickly located a 2003 Fixed wing, single engine...
LINDEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE NEED ASSISTANCE WITH IDENTIFICATION

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a male and female wanted for allegedly robbing two victims at casinos in Atlantic City, N.J. On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: JUMP OFF BOAT LEADS TO SERIOUS INJURY

First responders are on the scene on the 0 block of East Coral for a 40 +/- year old male who jumped off a boat and hit a dock. First responders report that he has an open wound on his shin with bone showing. No additional information is available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: HURRICANE HARBOR PATRON ASSAULTS MULTIPLE POLICE OFFICERS

On 7/3/22 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, both Ocean County Sherriff’s Officers and Jackson Police Dept. Officers were requested by security for assistance with two female parties who were refusing to leave the water park and were argumentative. Both agencies were already working in a security capacity for the park as they routinely do during their operational hours.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: INDIVIDUAL IN THE WATER WITH BACK INJURY

First responders are on the scene of a water accident with a reported injury. We have a report of several people in the water near the Silverton Boat Launch. One individual is suffering from a back injury. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy