JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT

First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Springfield and Motor. There is a report of two injured juveniles, one complaining of a head injury. Clean up has been requested for fluids. Avoid the area, if possible, so first responders can complete their job,
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A two-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey left two people dead and seriously injured another on Sunday night, the New Jersey State Police said. The crash happened around 7 p.m. and severely injured a third motorist on the southbound...
ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
A motorist was trapped in a Central Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Monday, July 11 near the Wawa at 2720 Woodbridge Ave. in Edison, initial reports said. One crash victim possibly suffered a spinal injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK...
First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of New Hampshire and Church. It is unknown if there are injuries. Please avoid the area while first responders take care of the individuals involved and clear the vehicles. Anticipate traffic delays in the area.
RUTHERFORD — A 17-year-old Rutherford High School student is dead and three others are in the hospital after a horrific crash on Friday. Rutherford police said that the students' two-door BMW sedan crashed into a utility pole on Marginal Road around 3 p.m. Friday, NorthJersey.com reported. The crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, occurred between Lincoln Avenue and Wheaton Place.
A burn victim was airlifted from a house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11 on Country Club Road in Eatontown, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested, reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Two people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday, July 10 in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes in Aberdeen, New Jersey State Police said. One person was seriously injured and the right lane was closed for investigation.
WOODLAND (Burlington County): First responders are on the scene of a serious accident with multiple injuries. The accident occurred on Rt 72 near the intersection of 539 by Skipper’s Seafood. An initial request was for two medevac flights and three Basic Life Support Ambulances. Moments later first responders requested additional medevac flights. First responders also reported a tourniquet and cardiac arrest. There are at least five serious injuries in this accident, Landing zone has been established at Coyle Field. At the time of press this is a very active scene and if possible avoid the area. Updates to follow as soon as they are available.
First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 70 and Cedar Bridge. We are advised there are injuries, but this information is not confirmed. The intersection is closed. Should we receive additional information we will update our page. Rate:. PreviousOCEAN COUNTY: SGT FROM OCPO SANG...
The driver of a van involved in a crash that killed three people including two New Jersey residents early Monday on Interstate 80 East in Carbon County is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, Pennsylvania State Police report. The crash involving the passenger van and a tractor-trailer happened...
A Brooklyn resident was seriously burned following a fiery plane crash in New Jersey today, police say. At approximately 3:25 p.m., Linden Emergency Dispatch was notified of a plane on fire at the Linden Municpal Airport. First responders arrived on scene and quickly located a 2003 Fixed wing, single engine...
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a male and female wanted for allegedly robbing two victims at casinos in Atlantic City, N.J. On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the...
First responders are on the scene on the 0 block of East Coral for a 40 +/- year old male who jumped off a boat and hit a dock. First responders report that he has an open wound on his shin with bone showing. No additional information is available at this time.
On 7/3/22 at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, both Ocean County Sherriff’s Officers and Jackson Police Dept. Officers were requested by security for assistance with two female parties who were refusing to leave the water park and were argumentative. Both agencies were already working in a security capacity for the park as they routinely do during their operational hours.
A man riding a bicycle in a New Jersey town was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who was speeding away from police after firing shots at officers, according to officials. Members of the North Plainfield community are still in shock after some witnessed the man get hit by...
First responders are on the scene of a water accident with a reported injury. We have a report of several people in the water near the Silverton Boat Launch. One individual is suffering from a back injury. Should additional information become available we will update our page.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – One of the major access roads to the Jersey Shore will be shut down for a fair amount of time on Sunday. Route 36 eastbound near Route 71 will be detoured while crews work to repair damaged traffic and utility police caused by an earlier crash.
