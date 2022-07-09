80-year-old man charged in fatal Grandfather Mountain collision that killed 1 and injured 4
LINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One woman has died and additional four people were injured after a fatal collision before a race at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday night.
State Troopers came to the parking lot of Chestnut Construction adjacent to US-221 after getting reports of a vehicle colliding with several pedestrians.Greensboro woman killed as vehicle drove into race’s starting area at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, driver charged with death by vehicle
Participants in the race and spectators were in the area as part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Thursday’s event was “The Bear,” a five-mile footrace that leads to the top of Grandfather Mountain.
James Russell Deni, 80, of Boone, was driving a Ford van when he attempted to leave a parked position and accelerated into a group of pedestrians. After striking the pedestrians, the van struck a John Deere Gator utility vehicle before coming to a stop.
Julie A. Holderness, 72, of Greensboro, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
Four other people were injured all with injuries to the leg, neck and knees.
Deni is being charged with the following:
- Unsafe movement
- Misdemeanor death by vehicle
The investigation is still ongoing.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0