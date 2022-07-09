ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf’s Greg Norman Not Welcome at The Open Championship

Field Level Media
 2 days ago

The R&A isn’t inviting Greg Norman, a two-time winner of the Open Championship, to take part in festivities next week celebrating the tournament’s 150th anniversary because of his involvement with the LIV Golf Series.

As a result, he won’t be playing in the Celebration of Champions event on Monday or attending a dinner for champions later in the week.

“We can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion,” the R&A said in a statement distributed Saturday. “The 150th Open is an extremely important milestone for golf and we want to ensure that the focus remains on celebrating the Championship and its heritage.

“Unfortunately, we do not believe that would be the case if Greg were to attend. We hope that when circumstances allow, Greg will be able to attend again in the future.”

As its CEO, Norman is the public face of the controversial Saudi Arabia-funded LIV series, which has lured players with promises of big paydays and a lighter tour schedule. Bryson DeChambeau is among the players to abandon the PGA and DP World tours, and he said he received north of $125 million to do so.

“I’m disappointed. I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest. “(It’s) petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”

Paul Childs-Action Images/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Players Allowed to Compete

While the tours suspended players who jumped to the LIV series, the R&A previously said they would be allowed to compete in the Open.

Norman already had been denied an exemption to play in the Open, the Golf Channel reported. Because he is over 60, his automatic entry as a past champion had expired.

Norman, a 67-year-old from Australia, won the tournament in 1986 at Turnberry in Scotland and in 1993 at Royal St. George’s in England. This year’s tournament begins Thursday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' evening stroll at St Andrews ahead of The Open was a vibe

It is hard to put into words just how much St Andrews means to Tiger Woods, who returned to the home of golf yesterday evening ahead of the landmark 150th Open. There is a standard gap of five years between Opens being held at the iconic Old Course and at 46 years old, it simply means that Woods’ creaking body will likely finally bid farewell to his favourite course this coming week.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch, TV information and St Andrews odds

It’s The Open 2022 and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in...
GOLF
Golf.com

On Sunday at St. Andrews, Tiger Woods was the best bargain in golf

When you think about it, “the Old Course” is an awfully strange name. It is, of course, the oldest golf course in the world — established in the early 15th century before it was officially ratified by the archbishop John Hamilton in the mid-16th. That was some 460 years ago, long before the age of 460cc drivers, organized golf tournaments, or Claret Jugs. Long before a man named Tiger Woods, too.
GOLF
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

