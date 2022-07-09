28-Year-Old Found Dead At Canton Lake

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found at a lake in western Oklahoma. The Blaine County undersheriff told KOCO 5 that a boater found the man's body at Lake Canton. Officials identified the man as Paul Wayne Macklemore, 28. The Oklahoma State Bureau...
A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and West Memorial Road. It is not yet known if there were injuries sustained in the accident. This is a developing story.
Emergency crews responded to a fatal train crash in Grady County near Pocasset Monday afternoon. According to officials, a gravel truck was struck by a train near County Road 1300 and County Street 2840. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. One person was killed in the crash. This is a...
Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of an early-morning shooting Monday on the city's northwest side. According to police, the victim was shot in the leg. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No suspect information is available at this time.
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR)- Two people were injured from an overnight shooting at a large gathering near Choctaw, said Oklahoma City police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near South Indian Meridian Rd. One victim was shot three times and was taken to the hospital...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are releasing more information about a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Around 11:45 p.m. on July 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along eastbound I-40 near Shields Blvd. Investigators say a 2002 Ford pickup...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center says the inmate who was beaten brain-dead by his cellmate has died. Shawn Michael Slavens, 46, died at 6:21 a.m. on July 11, 2022, just 15 days before his 47th birthday. His sister told KFOR he was considered brain dead...
One person is dead after being struck by a car just before midnight Thursday night on I-40, Oklahoma City police said. OHP said Rose Tolleson, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Western. Troopers...
FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
Two people were injured following a shooting that took place overnight at a birthday party near Choctaw, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. near South Indian Meridian Road and Southeast 44th Street. Officers said they observed that 30 to 60 teenagers...
A deadly car crash in southwest Oklahoma City has turned into the city’s 40th murder investigation. Police officials said Friday, during an autopsy of 35-year-old Rickie Clark, the medical examiner determined he did not die from the car crash but from a gunshot injury to the chest. Officers were...
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Friday it has arrested a 16-year-old and his mother in connection with the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma City man. Michael Hall’s body was found off of Highway 77, north of Wynnewood on April 10 in Garvin County. News 9 is not...
A new report showed crime rates dropped in almost every category last year in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City officers responded to fewer robberies, assaults, thefts and arsons last year compared to 2020. However, the report shows an increase in murders and break-ins. There were also fewer police shootings as well...
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A mother and son are in custody in connection to a murder. Cyrus Rasheed Webb and his mother, Heather Ann Marie Collins, were arrested by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations agents in connection to the homicide of Michael Hall. The body of the 53-year-old was...
A metro woman accused of stabbing an 11-year-old child to death has been ordered to stand trial. Carina Romero was arrested in February in Southeast Oklahoma City. An affidavit said she was armed with a knife and told officers her husband had killed one of her children.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man who shot the person who was stealing his car over the Fourth of July weekend has been arrested for murder, putting Oklahoma’s “Stand Your Ground” laws to the test. The shooting happened off Southwest 59th Street and South Francis Avenue. Officers...
A metro grandmother charged in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has bonded out of jail. Becky Vreeland's bond was worth $5 million when she was taken to the Cleveland County jail. She was arrested in June after Riley Nolan's body was found in a trash can at her OKC...
Comments / 0