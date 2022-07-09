ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OK

28-Year-Old Found Dead At Canton Lake

By News 9
News On 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body of a man was pulled Friday from Canton Lake, Oklahoma Highway Patrol...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Vehicle Involved In NW OKC Rollover Accident

A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and West Memorial Road. It is not yet known if there were injuries sustained in the accident. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Respond To Fatal Train Crash In Grady County

Emergency crews responded to a fatal train crash in Grady County near Pocasset Monday afternoon. According to officials, a gravel truck was struck by a train near County Road 1300 and County Street 2840. The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. One person was killed in the crash. This is a...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Man Shot In Leg In Early-Morning Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of an early-morning shooting Monday on the city's northwest side. According to police, the victim was shot in the leg. Authorities said the man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be OK. No suspect information is available at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watonga, OK
Canton, OK
Crime & Safety
Watonga, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KFOR

OHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are releasing more information about a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian. Around 11:45 p.m. on July 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along eastbound I-40 near Shields Blvd. Investigators say a 2002 Ford pickup...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Highway Patrol
News On 6

1 Dead After Being Hit By Car Along I-40

One person is dead after being struck by a car just before midnight Thursday night on I-40, Oklahoma City police said. OHP said Rose Tolleson, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Western. Troopers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oilfield worker killed in Oklahoma oil rig accident

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
FAIRVIEW, OK
News On 6

2 Injured Following Overnight Shooting At Birthday Party Near Choctaw

Two people were injured following a shooting that took place overnight at a birthday party near Choctaw, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police responded to a shooting call at around 12:30 a.m. near South Indian Meridian Road and Southeast 44th Street. Officers said they observed that 30 to 60 teenagers...
CHOCTAW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Crime Rates In Multiple Categories Drop Across Oklahoma City

A new report showed crime rates dropped in almost every category last year in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City officers responded to fewer robberies, assaults, thefts and arsons last year compared to 2020. However, the report shows an increase in murders and break-ins. There were also fewer police shootings as well...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy