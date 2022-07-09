ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

CHP Investigates Death at Freeway Off-Ramp in Garden Grove

By Contributing Editor
 2 days ago

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a death at a freeway off-ramp Saturday...

NBC Los Angeles

One Killed in Santa Ana 7-Eleven Parking Lot Shooting

A man was killed early Monday in a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana. The shooting, one of several a 7-Eleven stores Monday morning in Southern California, was reported at 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the store in the 700 block of East 17th Street. The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least Two People Dead At Southland 7-Eleven Store Shootings

A rash of robbery-shootings at Southland 7-Eleven stores left at least two people dead Monday, with police saying some of the crimes appear to be related. Brea police said they responded at 4:17 a.m. to a 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard and found a male store clerk fatally shot in what officers determined to be a robbery.
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

19-year-old drunk driver arrested for fatal collision that killed bicyclist in Rancho Cucamonga

A 19-year-old San Bernardino woman was arrested after she allegedly struck and killed a female bicyclist with her vehicle while driving drunk. The driver, Jessica Carrillo, was arrested at the scene of the collision. She was booked at West Valley Detention Center for gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Motorcyclist killed in East L.A. crash

East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Elderly Driver Trapped After Violent Collision | Tustin

07.06.2022 | 10:55 PM | TUSTIN – Just before 11 PM Wednesday night, a report of a traffic collision involving a trapped driver was reported in the intersection of Holt Avenue and Vanderlip Avenue in the unincorporated area of Tustin. Arriving units of the Orange County fire Authority found two vehicles a compact black Ford Fusion and a white Nissan 370z with heavy damage. The elderly driver of the black sedan was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes while firefighters worked to extricate her from the vehicle. It’s believe the Nissan was traveling northbound on Holt Ave., Inn collided with the sedan who is making a left-hand turn onto southbound Holt. The driver of the black vehicle was taken to a local hospital and then I’m condition but she was conscious. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Santa Ana office For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
TUSTIN, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Shootings at SoCal 7-Elevens Leave Clerk Dead, Others Injured

An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
BREA, CA
KTLA

Man sought in deadly 7-Eleven robberies across SoCal

A man has been tied to three separate robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores that happened early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in a fourth shooting and at least two other robberies that all took place at 7-Eleven stores. A clerk was […]
BREA, CA
CBS News

710 Freeway closed for hours following fatal two-car crash

A fatal two-car collision in Long Beach prompted an hours-long closure for the 710 Freeway Monday morning. The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, near Willow Street. According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicles involved in the collision were blocking several...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

At least 2 hospitalized in La Habra 7-Eleven shooting

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Car Burns In I-215 Crash, Forces Lane Closures

A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 215 in Riverside Monday triggered a fire that consumed a car and prompted lane closures in heavy traffic. The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. on southbound I-215 near Central Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that a Hyundai, a Toyota Prius...
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early this morning

On Monday, July 11, 2022, at 3:23 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting that had just occurred within the parking lot of 300 E. 17th Street. (At a 7-11 store a few blocks east of Norm’s). Upon arrival, a lone male victim was discovered lying in the parking lot...
ABC7

Community mourning 17-year-old killed in Anaheim shooting; no arrests made

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A community in Anaheim is mourning an innocent teenager who was killed in a shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Acacia Street near La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound but later succumbed to his injuries.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Men Shot to Death at Downey Party ID’d

Three men who were shot to death while attending a party in Downey were publicly identified Monday. Paul Gonzales was a 33- year-old resident of Los Angeles, Shawn Garcia was a 36-year-old Pico Rivera resident and there was no city of residence available for 43-year-old Brandon Chavez, according to the coroner’s office.
DOWNEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Los Angeles area

WILMINGTON – A man shot to death on a Wilmington-area sidewalk was a resident of that community. Alejandro Dolores was 20 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday at Watson Avenue and East L Street, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA

