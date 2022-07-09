Man found dead in Henry County in 2003 now identified

CELINA — The death of a Celina motorist following a Monday morning traffic crash is believed to have stemmed from a medical emergency, authorities said. According to Celina Police Chief Tom Wale, the crash took place at 7 a.m. on South Main Street when an officer with the Celina Police Department observed a vehicle accelerate rapidly to what appeared to be a speed of over 50 miles per hour. The vehicle failed to stop for a red light as it crossed Logan Street, headed southbound and failed to negotiate the curve, went left of center and struck a concrete barrier along the shore of Grand Lake St. Marys. It then struck a flag pole, a light pole and another flag pole before driving head-on into a pickup truck before coming to rest.

CELINA, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO