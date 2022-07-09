ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IN

Man found dead in Henry County in 2003 now identified

By Michelle Kaufman
wrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRY COUNTY — Nearly 19 years after he was found behind an abandoned gas station in Henry County, a John Doe has been identified. The Henry County Coroner says the man's body was found near the I-70 and SR-109 exit on October 2, 2003. He had no identification on...

www.wrtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Man on scooter killed in hit-and-run on W. 56th

UPDATE: On Monday, the coroner identified the man killed as 70-year-old Wesley Jones II ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Sunday night. Police say the man was on a motorized scooter in the 4800 block of W. 56th Street (near Georgetown […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Advocate

Hollansburg man sentenced on drug, DUI charges

GREENVILLE — A Hollansburg man pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Sammy J. Moore, 45, entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of possession of methamphetamines, a felony of the fifth degree and to count two of driving while under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
HOLLANSBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, IN
County
Henry County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Henry County, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in connection with Sunday homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting death of 43-year-old Larry W. Cagg that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to previous reports, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Kappes Street on Indy’s near southwest side at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. On scene, officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lima News

Medical issues suspected in Celina traffic fatality

CELINA — The death of a Celina motorist following a Monday morning traffic crash is believed to have stemmed from a medical emergency, authorities said. According to Celina Police Chief Tom Wale, the crash took place at 7 a.m. on South Main Street when an officer with the Celina Police Department observed a vehicle accelerate rapidly to what appeared to be a speed of over 50 miles per hour. The vehicle failed to stop for a red light as it crossed Logan Street, headed southbound and failed to negotiate the curve, went left of center and struck a concrete barrier along the shore of Grand Lake St. Marys. It then struck a flag pole, a light pole and another flag pole before driving head-on into a pickup truck before coming to rest.
CELINA, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND MAN SHOT ON NORTH B STREET

(Richmond, IN)--A 22-year-old Richmond man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon, and now police are searching for the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that was caught on surveillance video. Skyler Goodwin was identified as the victim who suffered injuries that were described as non-life-threatening as a result of the shooting in the 1300 block of North B Street. Police say it does not appear to be a random incident. Goodwin was convicted a couple of years ago of pointing a gun at someone. Investigators have released an image of a black Jeep Cherokee that fled east following the shooting.
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
hometownstations.com

Mercer County Sheriff's Office and Fort Recovery Police Department announce Active Shooter Training

DATE(S): THURSDAY JULY 14, 2022 AND FRIDAY JULY 15, 2022. LOCATION: FORT RECOVERY ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOL, 865 SHARPSBURG RD, FORT RECOVERY, OH 45846. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office along with Fort Recovery Police Department will be hosting Active Shooter Response Training with the addition of Rescue Task Force Training on July 14, 2022 and July 15, 2022. The training will be presented by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and conducted at the Fort Recovery Elementary/Middle School.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Remains found in Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A body found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified as that of a Columbus man. Daniel Diaz was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near I-70. He died from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTHR

1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Greenwood. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrtv.com

IMPD seeks help in finding missing Indianapolis father and kids

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in searching for a missing Indianapolis father and his three young children. IMPD's Missing Persons Detectives are looking for the community to help locate 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Silver alert declared for missing Anderson teen

ANDERSON — Indiana State Police is asking for help in locating a missing Madison County teen. The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Frank Buchholz, a 16-year-old white male. Buchholz is described as 5 feet 6 inches, 100 pounds, with red hair, and green eyes. He was...
ANDERSON, IN
WRBI Radio

Man hit by vehicle on SR 101 near Sunman

— A pedestrian suffered a broken arm when he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night on State Road 101 north of Sunman. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Derrick Poston was walking north along State Road 101 around 10:15 pm when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tre Maine Horn of Sunman struck Poston’s left arm with the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror.
SUNMAN, IN
wrtv.com

1 dead, 1 critical following crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A crash in Lawrence Monday afternoon left one person dead and one person in critical condition. Lawrence police say two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash around 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 56th Street. That's near the intersection of Glenn Road and 56th Street.
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX8 News

CVS cashier bloodied in violent shoplifting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — When Michelle Coldren pulled into the parking lot of a CVS store Saturday night on the city’s north side and spotted the store’s cashier scuffling with a group of young people, she pulled out her cellphone and hit the record button. “We saw five individuals run out of the CVS screaming hollering, calling […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS 11

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born in 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Friday. The body was...
NEW CASTLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy