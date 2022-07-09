ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri seeks agents for Department of Conservation

By Andre Louque
 2 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is currently recruiting and accepting online applications to fill an academy class of conservation agent trainees.

According to the MDC, they seek individuals to fairly enforce the Wildlife Code of Missouri and to promote voluntary compliance; all while serving the public “off the beaten path.”

Successful candidates will undergo 26 weeks of intense training in all facets of law enforcement and resource management/conservation stewardship.

To learn more, click here.

Joplin, MO
