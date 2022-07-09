ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman Captures Shocking Moment Lightning Strikes Car Four Times During Major Storm

By Lauren Boisvert
 2 days ago
On July 7, a woman in Tampa Bay, FL captured an astounding video of lightning striking a car four times. You know the old saying “lightning never strikes the same place twice”? Someone tell that to this lightning. Tampa Bay lightning is clearly of a different breed. At least it wasn’t...

Miami Herald

Watch as lightning bolt leaves two vehicles ‘fried’ while driving on I-75 in Florida

A terrifying lightning strike “fried” two vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 in Florida, including one driven by a sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 4 p.m. Friday, July 1, as “an intense thunderstorm” moved into the Sun City Center area, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sun City Center is about 25 miles southeast of Tampa.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
The Independent

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
TheDailyBeast

Trophy Hunter Shot Dead and Dumped at Roadside in South Africa

A big-game trophy hunter was found shot dead at the side of a road in South Africa, local authorities said. Riaan Naude, 55, was known for killing big animals and ran a company, Pro Hunt Africa, that organized hunting trips for paying tourists in the country’s Limpopo province. Naude was found dead next to his truck on June 8 near the Kruger National Park, according to reports. Police described a grisly crime scene in which Naude was discovered lying on his back with blood on his head and hands. It’s believed he was killed after pulling over to the roadside after his truck developed a mechanical problem. “The motive for the attack and the subsequent murder is unknown at this stage,” Lt. Col. Mamphaswa Seabi said, adding that cops did not believe the killing was linked to Naude’s hunting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
Daily Mail

Seven people taking part in fishing competition are airlifted to safety after their 39-foot boat was struck by lightning and lost power leaving them stranded 100miles off the coast of Florida

Seven people were rescued on Saturday by the Coast Guard after their boat was left without power following a lightning strike that left them stranded 100 miles off of Clearwater, Florida. Boat owner Glenn Rumer was with local fishing charter captain Joshua Guy, his partner Megan Chaple, who is six...
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
