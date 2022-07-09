ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

Clovis Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

By Alex Voland
 2 days ago
Clovis, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Clovis Police Department(CPD), the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the release, CPD officers responded to a shots fired call around 12:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Connelly Street in Clovis, N.M. While on the scene, officers received a second call about a vehicle that crashed into a residence at 915 Connelly Street.

Officers stated that they found a black GMC pickup inside the home when they arrived at the scene. Clovis Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene, where they removed a man from the driver’s seat who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This is an active investigation and the public is encouraged to remain out of the area at this time. If anyone

knows any information about the incident, they are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575)

769-1921.

Reports can also be made anonymously by contacting the Curry County Crimestoppers

line at (575) 763-7000 or through the Tip411 application.

This is a developing story. For more information, visit MyHighPlains.com

Gary Ruiz
2d ago

So sad that Clovis is going down fast, I really enjoyed the good old days, where Clovis thriving, lot of old places on Main street are no longer there, people cared more back then, now days, some people just will kill you than to look at you, sad, sad, sad...!!!

