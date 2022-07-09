ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyrna, TN

Smyrna experiencing high volume of auto burglaries

By Darby McCarthy
 2 days ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Smyrna Police Department, the town of Smyrna is experiencing a higher than usual number of auto burglaries. Police would like to remind residents to remove valuables from their cars.

Car burglars are breaking windows and stealing items that are in plain sight. Police said the burglars are relying on an ability to access a large number of cars by targeting neighborhoods and parking lots.

The burglars are reportedly not afraid of making noise or of video surveillance systems.

The most commonly stolen items from burgled cars are radar detectors, cash, prescription medications and firearms.

Advice from the police in light of the increase in burglaries:

  • Park in a well-lit area when not home
  • Turn on an outside light when at home
  • Remove valuables within car from view
  • Remove valuables from within car altogether
  • Report any suspicious behavior to the police

If you encounter a burglar breaking into your car, police warn against confrontation. Instead, call the police immediately to help.

