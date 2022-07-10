ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in back, left paralyzed after quarrel in Beverly

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GwMu_0gaCvnaL00

Off-duty CPD officer shot during altercation in Beverly 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.

A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.

A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.

Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.

The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.

One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.

Comments / 17

GOH15
2d ago

Police 🚔 🚓 have 2 wear a vest @ ALL times outside because there are bad times coming because everything seems to be gradually slowly getting worse...!!!

Reply(2)
9
Larking
2d ago

Guess he wasn’t using his vest while off duty. Prays for the officer . Wish these shootings will stop .

Reply
7
2024 POTUS
2d ago

Probably wishes he'd lived life of church, family, and marriage, anything but at that bar at 2am.

Reply(8)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

3 men denied bond in shooting of off-duty Chicago police officer outside bar in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men have been ordered held without bond in the shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer outside of a bar in Beverly. Demitrius Harrell, 28, Bryant Hayes, 22, and Justen Krismantis, 22, are all charged in the shooting that paralyzed Officer Daniel Golden, 32, early Saturday morning. A flood of Chicago Police officers packed the courtroom for the suspects' bond hearing.Hayes and Krismantis were charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, while Harrell was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and two weapons counts. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect captured in Burlington, Iowa in June shooting that wounded Chicago Police officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect was captured in Iowa Wednesday in a shooting that wounded a Chicago Police officer in West Englewood last month. Jabari Edwards, 28, was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in connection with the incident on Wednesday, June 1, police Supt. David Brown announced. He was apprehended in a cooperative effort with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals, and was being held in jail in Des Moines Wednesday and was set to be extradited back to Chicago. Edwards is accused of shooting an...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

Chicago police fatally shoot 64-year-old woman

Suburban Chicago police investigating a domestic disturbance fatally shot a 64-year-old woman Sunday who was armed with a knife when officers arrived at the door of her apartment, police said. Illinois State Police, who are investigating the deadly shooting, said Monday the woman was holding a knife when Flossmoor officers...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in forehead among 2 wounded in Roseland gunfire: police

CHICAGO - A young woman and teenage boy were shot late Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:45 p.m., police say a 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy were standing outside a Roseland store in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark colored Dodge Charger pulled up.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Paralyzed#Quarrel#Violent Crime#Cpd
WGN News

1 dead in Lawndale triple shooting, police say

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a triple shooting in Lawndale that left one person dead and two others hospitalized Monday night. Police say just before 7:20 p.m., three men were walking in the 1400 block of S. Komensky Ave. when an unknown offender opened fire. A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death on West Englewood porch

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed several times and killed Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police responded to a call of domestic battery around 11:46 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Damen Avenue and found a man in his 30s on a porch with multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest area, officials said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot, critically wounded on Englewood sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday in the Englewood neighborhood. Police found the 55-year-old around 2:13 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 6100 block of South Normal Boulevard with gunshot wounds to the face and arm, officials said. Paramedics took him to a local hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Family: Off-duty officer shot in Beverly bar is paralyzed

CHICAGO — The family of an off-duty Chicago police officer who was shot in a bar in the Beverly neighborhood over the weekend said he is now paralyzed from the waist down. Officer Dan Golden was shot in the back early Saturday morning at Sean’s Rhino Bar, near West 104th Street and Western Avenue at […]
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

11-Year-Old Boy Charged With Attempted Armed Carjacking In Chicago

Authorities in Chicago arrested an 11-year-old boy accused of trying to carjack a woman. The Chicago Police Department said that the young boy, who was not identified because of his age, approached a 48-year-old woman around 3:50 a.m. on Monday (July 11) morning and brandished a gun, demanding her car.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, teen wounded in Princeton Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A woman and a teenage boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The pair was standing outside a retail store around 5:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a dark-colored Dodge charger pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois woman killed in police shooting

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WTVO) — A community was edge Monday night after a fatal police shooting in south Suburban Chicago. It happened on Sunday afternoon in Flossmoor. Police said that officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance, where they reportedly found a woman holding a knife outside. An...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

1 killed in Bronzeville hit-and-run, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said. A silver 2012 Lexus IS250 was driving southbound at a high rate of speed in the 4800-block of South Drexel Boulevard at about 8:48 p.m., police said. The Lexus failed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy